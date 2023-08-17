The E-J Group Welcomes CS Construction of Arizona to the Organization

NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of their 125th year Anniversary, The E-J Group continues to expand to meet their client's needs by staking claim in the Southwest with the addition of CS Construction, Inc. to the organization.

CS Construction, located in Phoenix, Arizona has provided construction services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada since 1980 and is comprised of two divisions, concrete structures, and broadband, traffic signal/street lighting. The E-J Group looks forward to providing their clients with additional experience, expertise, and innovative solutions to this area of the country for the reliable, fast-track project delivery they are accustomed to.

"We are pleased to welcome CS Construction to the E-J Family," says Anthony E. Mann, President & CEO of the E-J Group. "CS Construction's culture of safety first, innovative solutions align with E-J's and makes for an ideal new member of the organization."

"All our divisions operate under the same philosophy, the best quality workmanship, utilizing the best equipment available and performing work in a safe and efficient manner. We share the same client focused approach of doing business," states Ross Genenbacher of CS Construction. "Our new chapter provides more opportunities for our employees and strengthens what we offer to our clients." CS Construction will retain their name, logo and cultural identity, and its current leaders will maintain their roles as the senior leaders of the business group.

E-J has thrived and survived the test of time by emerging into nearly a $1 billion national electrical company with great financial strength, national clients, project diversity, and a company culture that is founded on Safety Comes First! E-J currently has 15 offices in 5 states across the country and is ranked #45 on the ENR 2022 list of Top Specialty Contractors in the country.

About E-J:

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power and renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 124-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

About CS Construction:

Since 1980, CS Construction has provided construction services through Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada to a variety of clients. They have earned a reputation as a high-quality construction service provider. CS Construction has been responsible for over $1 billion in construction and engineering projects. They are comprised of two divisions, concrete structures and broadband, traffic signal/street lighting. Please visit our website at www.cscompanies.com.

Contact: Katie Nilsen, VP Business Development & Strategy – E-J Group 917-807-9496

