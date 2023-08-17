Chick-fil-A Opens Applications for All 2024 Scholarships

Community members of any age who do not work for Chick-fil-A can apply for one of 12 $25,000 scholarships

Restaurant Team Members eligible for separate Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships of $1,000, $2,500 or $25,000

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now available for scholarships from Chick-fil-A, Inc. for the 2024-2025 school year. These scholarships, which will be awarded in spring 2024, will mark the 51st year of scholarship giving at Chick-fil-A, Inc., and reflect the company's longstanding commitment to supporting education throughout the communities it serves.

Applications for the Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars program will be accepted through Nov. 1, 2023. This program awards at least 12 scholarships of $25,000 annually to community service-minded leaders in the U.S., Puerto Rico or Canada, who do not work for Chick-fil-A, Inc. or within a Chick-fil-A® restaurant, helping them pursue their goals through furthering their education. Recipients are also encouraged to participate in a one-year leadership development program facilitated by Chick-fil-A, Inc., which includes mentoring and professional development opportunities. For more information about the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program, eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars.

Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members may apply for scholarships through the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarships initiative, as they are not eligible for the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program. Chick-fil-A, Inc. offers two types of scholarships for restaurant Team Members, awarding 12 $25,000 True Inspiration™ Scholarships annually, as well as Leadership Scholarships in the amounts of $1,000 and $2,500. To be eligible for a Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship, applicants must be restaurant Team Members employed by an independent, franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant business, a Chick-fil-A, Inc.-operated restaurant or an S. Truett Cathy (STC) brand restaurant. These applications opened on Aug. 1, 2023, and will close October 18, 2023. For more information about the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative, please visit chick-fil-a.com/remarkable-futures-scholarships.

"Chick-fil-A is proud to invest in educational opportunities for students of all ages, both within our restaurants and throughout the communities we serve," said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Through our company's longstanding commitment to education, scholarships offered by Chick-fil-A, Inc. support the advancement of service-minded leaders so they can pursue their personal academic goals and make a positive impact in the future."

In 2023, Chick-fil-A, Inc. awarded more than $25 million in scholarships, investing in higher education for more than 13,000 restaurant Team Members and 13 community service-minded students across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. To date, Chick-fil-A has helped more than 93,000 Team Members pursue their academic and professional goals through more than $162 million in scholarships. The Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative helps bring Chick-fil-A closer to achieving its corporate social responsibility goal to impact the lives of more than 50,000 Team Members through educational opportunities between 2020 and 2025.

Scholarships provided by Chick-fil-A, Inc. can be beneficial for recipients in many ways, including:

Up-front payment: Scholarships are awarded directly to the education institution and can be applied to tuition and other course-related expenses (such as required books and supplies) without requiring tuition reimbursement.

Applicable at any qualifying school, college or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study as part of a degree program at any qualifying educational institution of the recipient's choice.

No employment tenure length requirements to apply (Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative only): There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify to apply. Both full-time and part-time Restaurant employees at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated Restaurant in the United States , Canada or Puerto Rico are eligible. To receive the scholarship, the recipient must be actively employed as a Chick-fil-A Team Member at the time the scholarship recipients are publicly announced by Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Participation in the Chick-fil-A™ Scholars Program: Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Scholars and Chick-fil-A Community Scholars are encouraged to participate in the Chick-fil-A Scholars Program, a one-year engagement that includes mentoring and leadership development opportunities.

Applicants who are interested in applying for a scholarship offered by Chick-fil-A, Inc. must meet the following criteria:

Currently reside in the United States , Puerto Rico or Canada

Be recommended by an Operator if applying for a Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship, or be recommended by a teacher, coach or community leader if applying for the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program

Be enrolled in or planning to enroll at any qualifying educational institution of the recipient's choice for the 2024-2025 academic year

In addition, applicants must demonstrate academic success and devotion to community service. Chick-fil-A Community Scholars and True Inspiration Scholars must also demonstrate financial need. The specific application requirements for each program are available on chick-fil-a.com. All 2024 scholarship recipients will be notified in spring 2024.

To learn more about other corporate social responsibility efforts at Chick-fil-A, visit chick-fil-a.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

