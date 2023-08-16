Guideline Expands Executive Leadership Team

Following the recent acquisition of Mediaocean's Lumina, Guideline fuels continued momentum with the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline (formerly PC Dreamscape), a portfolio company of the private equity firm GTCR, announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Matt Novick as Chief Financial Officer.

As Chief Financial Officer, Novick brings nearly 20 years of advertising and marketing technology experience, holding numerous financial and operational leadership positions. He comes to Guideline following his time as Chief Financial Officer for Kargo Global LLC where he implemented new levels of financial rigor and processes to accelerate growth and enhance EBITDA. Prior to Kargo, Novick led as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer of PlaceIQ where he helped transition the business from a managed services business to a data-as-a-service offering, which culminated in the eventual acquisition of PlaceIQ by Precisely, a Clearlake + TA Associates-backed data company. Before venturing into the startup world, he led National Sales Operations at AOL where he improved sales operations and played a key role in the integration of the AOL and Ad.com Sales teams.

With his expertise, Novick joins a seasoned executive team made up of CEO & co-founder Scott Knoll, COO & co-founder David Hahn, CRO & co-founder Michael Iantosca, CHRO Rose Zory, CTO Dave Hogan, and EVP & GM Harmon Lyons. With over 100 hundred years of collective experience in the advertising and technology industry, the team aims to continue to scale and rapidly grow through product expansion and further acquisitions.

Novick's appointment to the executive team comes on the heels of Guideline's recent acquisition of Mediaocean's Lumina, and the company's rebranding from PC Dreamscape to Guideline.

"I am thrilled to join Guideline as it delivers on its mission of creating the single source of truth for advertising spend and media data, along with a centralized media planning platform," said Matt Novick. "Scott and the team have articulated an impactful vision for the business and are executing on a strong, well-defined strategy. I look forward to helping build on the company's momentum as it now integrates the recent acquisition of Lumina into the portfolio and continues to consolidate what has long been a heavily fragmented space."

"We're excited to welcome Matt to the team and leverage his experience and expertise in this industry, along with his passion to support our mission," said Scott Knoll, CEO of Guideline. "This is a pivotal moment in the advertising and marketing technology space, and with our recent acquisitions, we've brought together three complementary solutions to best serve the top global brands, media owners, media agencies, and capital markets. With Matt at the helm of our Finance team, we can continue to focus on helping the industry improve how media is planned, bought, and sold. "

About Guideline

Formed in 2020 as a partnership between Scott Knoll, David Hahn, Michael Iantosca, and GTCR, Guideline is the world's most trusted authority for accurate media data and collaborative planning tools to guide your advertising decisions. With the 2022 acquisitions of Standard Media Index and SQAD, as well as the 2023 acquisition of Mediaocean's Lumina, the company offers a single source of truth for advertising spend and pricing data that provides unprecedented accuracy and transparency across the media industry as well as a powerful centralized media planning platform that delivers collaboration, efficiency, and analysis across multiple global media teams and agencies in one interface. To learn more about Guideline, visit guideline.ai. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

