Vitan Equipment Holding Company, Material Handling Group USA, Begins Partnership with Matthai Material Handling

Vitan Equipment, a material handling equipment and solutions provider headquartered in Michigan, announces today their holding company, Material Handling Group USA (MH Group USA) has partnered with Matthai Material Handling as a new dealer/location on the East Coast. Matthai is a proud dealer for Linde Material Handling, Big Joe, Combi Lift, Aisle Master, Columbia Industrial Vehicles and Genie Aerial Lifts.

Matthai Material Handling, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, will continue operating as Matthai Material Handling, but the team of 70 employees is now under the leadership of Runyan along with Founder Randy Matthai. (PRNewswire)

Vitan Equipment and MH Group USA CEO and Owner Roger Runyan said, "Our partnership with Matthai Material Handling aligns with our mission to be the best service organization, period. We will be able to strengthen our relationships with key vendors and provide a greater support network to our East Coast customers with Matthai on board."

The dealership, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, will continue operating as Matthai Material Handling, but the team of 70 employees is now under the leadership of Runyan along with Matthai Material Handling Founder Randy Matthai.

"The Matthai Material Handling team offers exceptional support to our customers, and we're looking forward to having a more robust service and product offering as part of the Vitan Equipment team," said Matthai. "We're excited to see continued growth for our business."

With 37 years in business, Matthai Material Handling's foundation and diverse customer base makes the organization a vital partner for MH Group USA's long-term growth strategy as a comprehensive, full-service material handling solutions provider.

About Vitan

Vitan Equipment is affiliated with southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling solutions provider, Fraza. They carry new and used equipment, parts and service for a variety of makes and models of material handling equipment, rentals, dock and door equipment, battery solutions, related warehouse and industrial supplies, and operator training. Vitan has locations in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

Vitan Equipment (PRNewsfoto/Fraza) (PRNewswire)

