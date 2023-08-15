Palm Tree Advises The Neato Company on Debt Financing to Support Rapid Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree"), the modern M&A advisor that provides integrated investment banking and consulting services for private equity firms and businesses worldwide, today announced its Investment Banking team advised on a successful debt financing transaction for The Neato Company ("Neato") with funds being provided by an institutional investment fund. Financial details of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Las Vegas, Neato is a digital and data-centered marketing company that uses proprietary data analysis models and digital customer retention tools to help brands in the world manage and grow their e-commerce presence on Marketplaces. Today, Neato is a top 500 storefront on Amazon with a presence in eight countries around the world. The financing will help the company to execute its aggressive growth goals globally.

"We were very pleased to assist Neato with raising debt to support the company's rapid growth," said Phillip Cooper, Managing Director of Palm Tree. "This successful debt financing provides Neato the funds to expand its operations and accelerate customer acquisition while minimizing debt amortization and the ownership dilution that an equity raise would deliver in a difficult market."

"As a strategic partner that accelerates brand success on digital marketplaces, Neato saw explosive growth during the pandemic, when many retailers refocused on e-commerce," said Anthony Connelly, CEO of Neato. "This new financing will enable us to continue on our growth trajectory, invest in new technology and resources, and continue to exceed expectations in helping brands achieve their maximum potential online."

Founded in 2018, Neato has doubled its headcount in the past two years, landing on the INC. 5000 "Fastest Growing Companies" list at #39 in 2022. In that same year, Neato earned the #1 spot on the INC. 5000 list of "Independent Advertising & Marketing" firms because of the firm's impactful work with brands including Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, KLN Foods, Wiley Wallaby Licorice, Earth Animal, and Cosmos Corporation.

About The Neato Company

Neato is an integrated, strategic e-commerce partner for retail brands. It collaborates with established businesses during critical growth phases to provide marketplace management, consolidated distribution, advisory, logistical consideration, and content creation towards quantifiable growth of direct-to-consumer endeavors.

About Palm Tree

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. It provides integrated investment banking, transaction support, and finance services that power strategic events and drive business. The analytical intelligence it delivers enables businesses to better prepare for and execute on transactions, transitions, and transformations. Founded in 2010, Palm Tree was born out of private equity, and its team comes from private equity, Big-4 accounting, investment banking, and business operations experience. Its processes and deliverables enable clients to make critical business decisions efficiently and to realize advantageous outcomes in strategic events.

Securities products and services are offered through Palm Tree Securities LLC, member of FINRA, SIPC.

More information is available in our corporate video, on PalmTreeLLC.com, and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Charlyn Lusk

Stanton

clusk@stantonprm.com

(646) 502-3549

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palm Tree LLC