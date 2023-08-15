Men's Health Names Eggland's Best Eggs as "Best Egg" in 2023 Best Foods for Men Awards

Eggland's Best Recognized for Eighteenth Consecutive Year by Leading Men's Magazine

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Best Foods for Men Awards, the Men's Health team sought to find 20 of the most nutritious and delicious products released within the last year, plus their all-time favorites! After conducting an extensive review process and taking into consideration products with the most protein, fiber, and healthy fats, Men's Health has awarded Eggland's Best for another year in a row, naming Eggland's Best Classic Shell Eggs as the "Best Egg" in its 2023 Best Foods for Men Awards.

"At Eggland's Best, we truly value our recognition in Men's Health Best Foods for Men Awards year after year," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "As more and more individuals are focusing on their fitness and health, we strive to provide a superior egg that supports consumer's overall wellness, and this award is a testament to that commitment."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"Eggland's Best eggs are always my go-to for meals and snacks, not only for their superior taste, but also for their superior nutrition, as they have 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs" said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "This award from Men's Health solidifies Eggland's Best place as the most nutritious egg on the market, because they're packed with so many vitamins and nutrients essential to support a healthy lifestyle."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

