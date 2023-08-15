For the 3rd Consecutive Year, Cygnus Education Makes Inc. 5000 at No. 730 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 804 Percent

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 3rd consecutive year, Cygnus Education, an innovative leader in technology, performance marketing and enrollment management solutions, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. Cygnus ranked 730 on Inc.'s annual ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US three years running," said Marcelo Parravicini, CEO. "To be included again in this prestigious ranking is a testament to our incredibly hard-working and talented team that continues to serve our higher education and technology partners with trust and transparency."

In addition to ranking 730 on the Inc. 5000 list, Cygnus Education also ranked:

17 th in Pennsylvania

53 in Advertising & Marketing

14th in Philadelphia

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average media three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Cygnus Education:

Cygnus Education, one of the fastest-growing technology, performance marketing and enrollment management solutions providers dedicated to the higher education vertical, is a leader in providing fully transparent, analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth. Learn more at CygnusEducation.com.

Media Contact

Chelsi Bernhard

EVP, Marketing & Communications

Cygnus Education

262-565-7787

cbernhard@cygnuseducation.com

