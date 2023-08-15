2023 Gerald Loeb Award Finalists, Lifetime Honorees and Awards Event in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

Stephen J. Adler, formerly of Reuters, to receive Lifetime Achievement Award;

Minard Editor Award honoree is Nancy Rivera Brooks of the Los Angeles Times;

#LoebAwards banquet, celebration and winners' announcements is September 28 in New York City.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. and UCLA Anderson School of Management today announced two career honorees and 39 competition finalists of the 2023 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism.

The #LoebAwards banquet and celebration on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Capitale in New York City, will announce the winning journalists and outlets for each competition category and celebrate the career achievements of Stephen J. Adler and Nancy Rivera Brooks. This year's show will be hosted by Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, and additional presenters from television news will be announced in the coming weeks via @LoebAwards on X, formerly Twitter. Winners are not announced in advance.

Visit theloebawards.com for the official 2023 Gerald Loeb Awards invitation and complete information about tickets, tables, sponsorship and tribute journal advertising. The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. The foundation relies on banquet sponsorships and sales of tables and tickets as primary sources of support to continue the operation and administration of the Loeb Awards.

The Gerald Loeb Awards were created to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that inform and protect the private investor and the general public. The awards are considered the highest honor in business journalism in the United States. In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation.

Career Achievement Honorees

The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Stephen J. Adler, former editor-in-chief of Reuters. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a journalist whose career exemplifies the consistent superior insight and professional skills necessary to further the understanding of business, financial and economic issues.

Adler started his career as a reporter covering local and state government at the Tampa Times and the Tallahassee Democrat. Later, he joined The American Lawyer and, in 1988, The Wall Street Journal. During his 16 years at the Journal, he worked in various reporting and editing roles, managing reporting teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. As deputy managing editor, he oversaw the award-winning Wall Street Journal Online, created the Wall Street Journal Books imprint, and co-taught the ethics and standards course required of all news employees. In 2005, he became the editor-in-chief of BusinessWeek; during his five-year tenure, the magazine won over 100 major journalism awards.

In 2010, Adler joined Thomson Reuters as senior vice president and editorial director of the company's Professional Division. He built and directed news operations there to deliver original journalism and relevant Reuters content to millions of subscribers. A year later, he was named editor-in-chief of Reuters and transformed the news organization into a modern newsroom that excelled in investigative reporting, data journalism and graphics. Under his leadership, Reuters won eight Pulitzer Prizes for reporting and photography and seven Loeb awards. Between 2017 and 2019, Adler tirelessly worked to free the Reuters journalists arrested and imprisoned in Myanmar. His commitment to press freedom and journalists' right to report the news without fear of harassment or harm has led to service on the boards of the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, where he has been chairman of the steering committee since 2019. He is the founder and director of a new Ethics and Journalism Initiative launched this fall at NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.

Adler is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He is the author of The Jury: Trial and Error in the American Courtroom, which won the Silver Gavel Award from the American Bar Association. Along with his wife, the novelist Lisa Grunwald, he co-edited three popular historical anthologies: Letters of the Century, Women's Letters and The Marriage Book.

Nancy Rivera Brooks, deputy business editor at the Los Angeles Times, will receive the 2023 Lawrence Minard Editor Award. Created in memory of Lawrence "Laury" Minard, founding editor of Forbes Global and a former final judge for the Loeb Awards, this award honors excellence in business, financial and economic journalism editing. It recognizes an editor whose work does not often receive public recognition.

In 1983, early in Rivera Brooks' career with the Times, she wrote stories about Latino workers and entrepreneurs as part of the paper's Pulitzer Prize-winning project on Southern California's Latino community. Over the next 40 years, while covering nearly every industry, she became an essential part of improving the outlet's reflection of the needs and interests of the people of Los Angeles by working to bring much-needed diversity to the business section's coverage and its staff. As an editor, she has mentored countless reporters on the nuances of the energy industry, supply chain, gas prices and California's labor regulations. She has been the guiding hand behind two of the outlet's most successful and durable editorial franchises focusing on Southern California's luxury real estate market as well as climate issues across the American West and the globe. She is currently leading an intensive collaboration across multiple audience teams to create the award-winning "Repowering the West" series that explores the issues around the transition to clean energy.

Rivera Brooks was part of a team of nine Los Angeles Times business reporters and editors who won a Loeb Award in 1985 for coverage of corporate takeovers. She was inducted into the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Hall of Fame in 2017. In 2022, she was named one of California's most influential Latina journalists by the California Chicano News Media Association. Born and reared in Los Angeles, she graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a degree in journalism.

2023 Competition Finalists

The following #LoebAwards finalists include 29 organizations and more than 175 journalists chosen among 485 entries submitted in all forms of media by local, regional and national outlets and individual journalists:

AUDIO CATEGORY

"In Trust" – Bloomberg News and iHeart Media

Rachel Adams-Heard, Allison Herrera (Salinan), Davis Land, Jeff Grocott, Samantha Storey and Victor Yvellez

"Who Killed Daphne?" – Reuters, Times of Malta and Wondery

Stephen Grey, Jacob Borg, Russell Finch, Nikka Singh and the Wondery Miniseries Team

"Bad Bets: The Unraveling of Trevor Milton" – The Wall Street Journal, Jigsaw Productions and Story Force Entertainment

Ben Foldy, Sruthi Pinnamaneni, Shane McKeon, Frank Matt, Garrett Graham, Ken Brown, PJ Vogt, Scott Saloway, Daniel Rosen, Benjamin Weltman, Blye Pagon Faust and Cori Shepherd Stern

BEAT REPORTING CATEGORY

"American Labor Strikes Back" – Bloomberg Businessweek

Josh Eidelson

"Cracks in Crypto Empire" – CoinDesk

Ian Allison, Tracy Wang, Nick Baker, Cheyenne Ligon, Sam Reynolds, Sam Kessler, Nikhilesh De and Reilly Decker

"Federal Reserve at Jackson Hole" – The Associated Press

Christopher Rugaber

BREAKING NEWS CATEGORY

"Metals Market Mayhem" – Bloomberg News

Jack Farchy, Alfred Cang, Mark Burton, Isis Almeida and Liezel Hill

"The Collapse of FTX" – Financial Times

Joshua Oliver, Nikou Asgari, Scott Chipolina, Antoine Gara, Harriet Agnew, Tabby Kinder, Richard Waters and Kadhim Shubber

"The Collapse of FTX" – Reuters

Tom Wilson, Angus Berwick, Chris Prentice, Hannah Lang, Koh Gui Qing, Jasper Ward, Luc Cohen and Elizabeth Howcroft

"The Collapse of CNN+" – The New York Times

Michael Grynbaum, John Koblin and Benjamin Mullin

COMMENTARY CATEGORY

"The Rise of Quiet Quitting" – Insider

Aki Ito

"The 'Zero Covid' Charade" – The New York Times

Li Yuan

"Coverage of the Infant Formula Shortage" – The Washington Post

Alyssa Rosenberg

EXPLANATORY CATEGORY

"The Crypto Story" – Bloomberg Businessweek

Matthew S. Levine

"Big Plastic" – Bloomberg Green

Stephanie Baker, Matthew Campbell, Kit Chellel, K Oanh Ha, Leslie Kaufman, Jeremy C.F. Lin, Wojciech Moskwa, Saxton Randolph and Patpicha Tanakasempipat

"Repowering the West" – Los Angeles Times

Sammy Roth, Robert Gauthier, Maggie Beidelman, Jessica Q. Chen, Claire Hannah Collins, Ashley Cai and Thomas Suh Lauder

"The Landlord & the Tenant" – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and ProPublica

Raquel Rutledge and Ken Armstrong

FEATURE CATEGORY

"Human Trafficking's Newest Abuse: Forcing Victims into Cyberscamming" – ProPublica

Cezary Podkul and Cindy Liu

"'I'm the Operator': The Aftermath of a Self-Driving Tragedy" – WIRED

Lauren Smiley

"The Crypto Trap: Inside the Bitcoin Bust That Took Down the Web's Biggest Child Abuse Site" – WIRED

Andy Greenberg

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORY

"Microfinance Misery" – Bloomberg News

Gavin Finch, David Kocieniewski, Sinduja Rangarajan and Christopher Cannon

"Stolen Ukrainian Grain Fueling Putin's War Machine" – The Associated Press and PBS Frontline

Michael Biesecker, Beatrice Dupuy, Sarah El Deeb, Serginho Roosblad, Arijeta Lajka, Dan Nolan and Miles Alvord

"The Amazon, Undone" – The Washington Post

Terrence McCoy

INVESTIGATIVE CATEGORY

"Profit, Pain, and Private Equity" – BuzzFeed News

Kendall Taggart, John Templon, Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold

"Undocumented and Underage" – Reuters

Joshua Schneyer, Mica Rosenberg and Kristina Cooke

"Dangerous Dwellings" – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Alan Judd, Willoughby Mariano, Johnny Edwards and Jennifer Peebles

LOCAL CATEGORY

"Legal Weed, Broken Promises" – Los Angeles Times

Adam Elmahrek, Paige St. John, Robert J. Lopez, Ruben Vives, Marisa Gerber, Kiera Feldman and Brian van der Brug

"Private Equity Goes Fishing" – New Bedford Light and ProPublica

Will Sennott

"What Lies Beneath: Trouble in West Texas" – Texas Monthly

Russell Gold

PERSONAL FINANCE AND CONSUMER REPORTING CATEGORY

"Fast Fashion" – Bloomberg News

Sheridan Prasso, Natalie Obiko Pearson, Ekow Dontoh, Rachael Dottle and Dhwani Pandya

"How Visa and Mastercard Ignore Fraud and Fail Consumers" – BuzzFeed News

Rosalind Adams and Tom Warren

"Diagnosis: Debt" – KFF Health News, NPR and CBS News

Noam N. Levey, Aneri Pattani, Yuki Noguchi, Anna Werner, Bram Sable-Smith, Juweek Adolphe and Megan Kalata

"Rent Barons" – ProPublica

Heather Vogell, Haru Coryne and Erin Smith

VIDEO CATEGORY

"Hertz Arrests Investigation" – CBS News

Anna Werner, Nicole Busch, Nicole Keller and Erin Rosenblum

"The Power of Big Oil" – PBS Frontline

Dan Edge, Jane McMullen, Gesbeen Mohammad, Robin Barnwell, Sara Obeidat, Russell Gold, Eamonn Matthews, James Jacoby and Emma Supple

"How Russia Stole Ukraine's Grain" – The Wall Street Journal

Emma Scott, Costas Paris, Jane Lytvynenko, Alistair Macleaod, Lisa Schwartz, Till Daldrup, Avani Yadav, Robert Libetti, Christopher S. Stewart and Ben Weltman

VISUAL STORYTELLING CATEGORY

"The Climate Game" – Financial Times

Sam Joiner, Alexandra Heal, Leslie Hook and Dan Clark

"A Uranium Ghost Town in the Making" – ProPublica and Los Angeles Times

Mark Olalde, Maya Miller, Alex Mierjeski, Mollie Simon, Mauricio Rodríguez Pons, Ed Ou, Almudena Toral, Lucas Waldron, Gerardo del Valle, Liz Moughon and Allen Tan

"Life in Hong Kong's Shoebox Housing" – South China Morning Post

Marcelo Duhalde, Kaliz Lee, Han Huang, Adolfo Arranz, Fiona Sun and Dennis Wong

For more information about the awards, please visit anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards, connect with @LoebAwards on X, email loeb@anderson.ucla.edu or call (310) 825-4478.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Daillak (310) 825-4478

loeb@anderson.ucla.edu

