Multiverse to Offer New 'AI Jumpstart' Training to All of its Apprentices

The leading apprenticeship company's newest applied learning module recognizes the importance artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the future for workers and employers

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs of the AI-fueled workforce, Multiverse announced today the launch of AI Jumpstart, a new course available to all Multiverse apprentices in the US and UK. AI Jumpstart will launch in September at no cost to current apprentices regardless of their course of study. Multiverse trains apprentices in areas such as data analytics and software engineering, making the new module a natural extension of these topics.

"We've been working on AI for many years internally at Multiverse, supporting some of the most exciting AI companies with their skills strategies – and in the coming years, I strongly believe that AI skills will be just as important for workers as English and math are today," said Rebecca Agostino, Vice President of Learning at Multiverse. " Eighty percent of employees are expected to see AI affect the way they work, and there have been calls to innovate training in this emerging technology. We're eager to help lead the AI upskilling revolution and help organizations and apprentices alike keep pace with this fast-moving technology."

For years, Multiverse apprentices have been trained in machine learning and advanced data mining, but the new AI Jumpstart module will enable all Multiverse apprentices to go deeper into AI through applied learning – regardless of what program they are in. AI Jumpstart will enable learners to identify opportunities to leverage AI in their roles while staying aware of potential risks, utilizing AI tools, and contributing to their organization's digital transformation. It will cover the fundamental principles of how AI works, ways apprentices can apply AI in their day-to-day work – for example, through the use of effective prompts –and its ethical considerations.

Basic knowledge and understanding of AI has quickly become a core competency for the workforce of the future, and Multiverse's training module utilizing applied learning will help apprentices remain competitive in their industries.The module comes at a critical time, as forthcoming research from Multiverse found that 83% of business leaders plan to implement urgent training on AI for their staff.

"Understanding and using AI tools effectively will be imperative to success in every line of work," said Ujjwal Singh, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Multiverse. "This latest investment in the AI Jumpstart module demonstrates our commitment to democratize access to technological advances and our continued investment in the success of our apprentices so they can continue delivering value and impact for partners today."

About Multiverse

Multiverse is a tech startup on a mission to create a diverse group of future leaders by building an outstanding alternative to university and corporate training. They offer professional apprenticeships to a diverse pool of young adults and existing employees looking to upskill or reskill. Multiverse works with over 1,000 businesses, helping them embrace digital transformation, close skills gaps and develop a diverse pipeline of talent. Apprentices benefit from individualized coaching, applied learning, and a community of social, networking and leadership opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.multiverse.io

