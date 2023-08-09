Further Expansion of Business Area Technology & Services: Exyte intends to take over the pure media specialist Intega

Exyte CEO Dr. Büchele: "With the acquisition of Intega, we are strengthening our vertical integration further."

Intega covers the entire spectrum from engineering to project execution

Continued growth in target industries such as semiconductors, life sciences and pharmaceuticals

STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a leading company in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, intends to acquire Intega GmbH, a specialist in high-purity media supply systems. Corresponding agreements were signed by Exyte and private investment company Nimbus, the current owner of Intega. Intega develops, plans, and implements high-purity media supply systems. The company's systems provide gas, water, and other chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing facilities and other advanced technology production facilities. Based in Munich, Germany, Intega employs around 300 people. The company currently achieves a sales level of around 60 million euros. The transaction is subject to the necessary approvals by anti-trust authorities. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Intega develops, manufactures, installs, commissions, and services high purity media technologies (copyright Intega) (PRNewswire)

Intega was founded in 1946 and is now active at seven locations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Intega's customers are international market and technology leaders from the semiconductor, automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. With the acquisition of Intega, Exyte advances its strategy of vertical integration. This foresees strengthening the business in the area of mission-critical equipment and installation services. Founded in 2021, Exyte's business area Technology & Services (T&S) consists of companies that provide cleanroom technology, mission critical sub-systems and installation services. Intega perfectly complements Exyte's existing portfolio.

Further growth of equipment and installation services

"With the acquisition of Intega, we are strengthening our vertical integration. Intega's offerings and regional presence flawlessly complement our business area Technology & Services. This is the next strategic step in growing our competence in the area of critical sub-systems for advanced technology facilities, especially for the semiconductor industry. In addition, Intega will form the core of our European service activities. As a result, the combination of Exyte and Intega will create new growth drivers that will ultimately be advantageous for our clients," says Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele.

"With Exyte, Intega is gaining a strategic owner who will accompany and promote our long-term development. Both companies, at different levels of the value chain, have been working together successfully for decades. Exyte is the perfect partner for Intega's expansion in the DACH region and globally, its continued growth, and for the further strengthening and executing of its strategy. Both existing and new customers as well as our employees will benefit from the combined forces of Exyte and Intega," says Paul Metten, CEO of Intega.

"Since our acquisition of Intega in 2018, we have strategically developed the company successfully and managed to realize a strong growth trajectory on a stand-alone basis, both in terms of revenue and profitability. During this time, Intega, together with Nimbus, has significantly expanded its market position through innovations and excellent customer orientation. We are convinced that Exyte is the perfect partner to realize the next growth phase," emphasizes Henning Andresen, Managing Partner at Nimbus.

Acquisitions as part of the "Next Level" future agenda

Exyte is currently successfully pursuing its "Pathway to Ten", the goal of achieving sales of ten billion euros by 2027. To this end, the company has defined the future agenda "Next Level". Sales are expected to further increase in all business segments, including strategic acquisitions.

The agreement to acquire Intega is the third acquisition to strengthen Exyte's Technology & Services business area, following the acquisition of the US companies Critical Process Systems Group (CPS) in 2021 and Airgard, Inc. last year. With these acquisitions, Exyte enlarged the portfolio of T&S by chemical and gas delivery systems as well as exhaust gas management, among others, for industries like semiconductors and life sciences.

In 2022 T&S almost doubled its sales with €775 million (2021: €427 million), which was around 10 percent of the group's total sales. The strong growth path is also reflected in an order intake of 1.1 billion euros in 2022. In the mid-term, the business area Technology & Services is expected to continue its strong growth path organically and through further bolt-on acquisitions.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2022, the company generated sales of €7.4 billion with around 9,000 employees worldwide. www.exyte.net

About Intega

Intega is a specialist in the development, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and service of high purity media technologies. The company's products include gas supply systems, chemical supply- and water systems that meet the high purity and safety critical requirements of their respective end markets. Intega serves primarily the semiconductor industry but is also active in the pharma industry and several high-tech markets. The company's know-how of the semiconductor production process enables the diversification into the production of customized equipment for process tool makers (OEMs). Products in this segment comprise primarily customized gas line or cooling assemblies for application in process machines and gas boxes which control the distribution of gas/air into these machines.

Being run out of Munich, Germany, the company employs dedicated people across locations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. A significant number of employees is based permanently on selected customer sites (On Site). (Inter-)national OEM Business Development, developing strong On Sites, win & execute new Equipment & Installation projects and establish new fields of business for serving modern society are key pillars of its future. www.intega.com

About Nimbus

Nimbus is a private investment company that has been operating for over 20 years, with offices in the Netherlands (Zeist), Germany (Munich) and United Kingdom (Leeds). Since 1999, Nimbus has invested in over 100 mostly industrial companies that are at crossroads in their development requiring both capital and management support to reach the next stage in the development of the company. Nimbus has a practical attitude and a true hands-on approach to investing and employs a team of professionals that devote most of their time helping our current over 30 portfolio companies improve their business. www.nimbus.com

Contacts

René Ziegler Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

& Investor Relations

+49 711 88044606

+49 172 5838786

rene.ziegler@exyte.net

www.exyte.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167203/Exyte_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167204/Exyte_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167202/Exyte_Logo.jpg

Products of Intega include predominantly gas supply systems, but also chemical supply and drain & water systems (copyright Intega) (PRNewswire)

Exyte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exyte) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exyte