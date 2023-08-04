Fiber Laser Technology Pioneer Monport Laser Extends Anniversary Celebrations with Revolutionary Series Launch

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular with metal engraving enthusiasts and small businesses, the well-known laser engraving machine manufacturer, Monport Laser, launched two integrated fiber marking machines during their anniversary event, which also extended their anniversary event by a week.

Exciting Launch of Groundbreaking Fiber Laser Series

Monport Laser, a frontrunner in the realm of fiber lasers, is primed to host a monumental anniversary event. Widely regarded as their most expensive discount affair since 2023, the company is even offering a substantial markdown on their flagship 150W large high powerful laser machine. With a storied history of popularity among metal engravers, Monport metal laser engraver has garnered a loyal following.

The company releases new laser engravers and accessories each year to fill the needs of its customers. Now, in a move aimed at revolutionizing the industry, Monport Laser is introducing innovative Monport GP integrated fiber laser and GI integrated fiber MOPA laser, which is expected to set a new benchmark in the industry. These cutting-edge models boast enhanced diversity, along with being more lightweight, compact, and portable, thereby elevating the engraving experience for metal engravers.

"Since the establishment of Monport Laser until now, we have always adhered to the user's perspective as the center, we have witnessed the growth of this industry together with thousands of carving entrepreneurs. Every progress of Monport laser is to let more people enjoy the joy of laser engraving. The two fiber engraving lasers we launched this time it can be said that every detail of the marking machine has the same engraving performance but is lighter and smaller, and the smarter electric experience makes engraving popular for more people." Darren, CEO of Monport Laser said. Notably, Monport Laser's new fiber laser series has already garnered significant attention and acclaim even before the official launch. The GI series represents a breakthrough in laser engraving technology, offering enhanced precision, speed, and versatility. This cutting-edge collection promises to revolutionize the industry and push the boundaries of what is possible with laser engraving.

Celebrate Anniversary with Huge Savings: Up to $1000 Off Laser Engravers and Cutters

Monport Laser's Anniversary Celebration will now conclude on 7th August. This offers customers an extended opportunity to explore the full range of laser machines available on the website, all of which will be offered at reduced prices. Customers can take advantage of this limited-time promotion to explore the full range of laser machines available on the website, all of which will be offered at reduced prices.

"The anniversary sale is a celebration of our success over the last few years," Darren, Monport founder and CEO, said. "We focus on innovation and providing customers with the most sophisticated laser engraving tools on the market. Our success is down to high-quality products and customer satisfaction."

It isn't just the development of high-quality laser engravers, cutter machines, and accessories that Monport has focused its attention on. The company has concentrated on customer development to understand the needs of clients. This focus led to Monport opening multiple production lines, adding a professional manufacturing team, adapting a strict quality control process, and optimizing the product experience to stay abreast of customer needs. Monport Laser is committed to pushing laser engraving innovation and providing customers with the chance to "enjoy the magic of laser" by providing more new laser engraving machines that are unparalleled in quality and performance.

Celebrate Monport Laser's anniversary in style with incredible discounts on their new fiber laser series. Grab the Monport GP integrated fiber laser and GI integrated fiber MOPA laser at hot sale prices and unlock a world of possibilities in laser engraving. Don't miss out on this anniversary extravaganza!

View original content:

SOURCE Monport Laser