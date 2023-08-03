MISSION-DRIVEN BELIEVE DIAPERS EXPANDS ITS OFFERINGS AND RECONFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO BABIES IN NEED UNDER NEW MONIKER: BELIEVE BABY

MISSION-DRIVEN BELIEVE DIAPERS EXPANDS ITS OFFERINGS AND RECONFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO BABIES IN NEED UNDER NEW MONIKER: BELIEVE BABY

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission-driven and highly sustainable, Believe Diapers, offering non-toxic diapers and wipes made from highly sustainable bamboo, is expanding its product offerings under a new name: Believe Baby. The newly minted Believe Baby will introduce new products, including toddler training pants called Bottoms Up, which will launch in Fall 2023. Believe Baby will maintain its foundational principles of social responsibility and sustainability.

Believe Baby Diaper (PRNewswire)

MISSION-DRIVEN BELIEVE BABY EXPANDS ITS OFFERING AND PARTNERS WITH BABY2BABY TO SUPPORT BABIES IN POVERTY

Since its inception, Believe Baby, led by co-founders Joe Masi and Uli Herzner, has given one Believe Diaper for every diaper sold to a U.S. child in need. Believe Baby will continue its commitment to families through a new partnership with Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit organization providing basic essentials to impoverished children. Lack of access to diapers currently affects 1 in 2 families in the United States. Believe Baby has donated over 3.2 million diapers and wipes, helping over 70,000 U.S. families in need.

"When creating Believe Baby, my wife and I became aware of the tragic diaper shortage in this country and the negative impacts on babies and their families," said Joe Masi, Founder and CEO of Believe Baby. "We are dedicated to alleviating families' needs with sustainable products that are kinder to the planet."

"Our entire mission at Baby2Baby is centered around providing diapers and other basic essentials to families living in poverty," shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. "We are so grateful to Believe Baby for choosing to support us as their nonprofit partner in a time when the need has never been greater."

Baby2Baby supporter, Hannah Bronfman, took to social media Friday to celebrate the news.

All Believe Baby products are made from bamboo, an infinite resource that is 100% renewable and biodegradable. The result is a super-soft and absorbent fiber that is anti-bacterial, breathable, and free from harmful chemicals and additives. Believe Baby is available to purchase at believebaby.com and on amazon.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

The Right Now

Believe@therightnow.co

ABOUT BELIEVE BABY

The only eco-friendly baby brand created to address diaper needs with a 1-for-1 charity model, Believe Baby is set to change the course of diaper needs in America by donating one Believe Diaper, and one Believe Wipe to U.S. families in need for every diaper and wipe purchased. Embracing core values of generosity, purity, and responsibility, our mission is to provide parents with diapers and wipes that are good for babies and kind to the environment while helping those in need.

ABOUT BABY2BABY

About Baby2Baby: Baby2Baby is a $70 million national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 300 million items over the past 12 years – more than any organization of its kind – to children across hospital networks, underserved school districts, and federal agencies addressing poverty, disaster response, and other areas of need. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Believe Baby