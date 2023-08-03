Interwell Health Expands its Value-Based Kidney Care Network with 20+ New Practices

Network Reaches 1,700 Nephrologists Supporting Shift to Value-Based Kidney Care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health , a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, announces the addition of over 20 new nephrology practices and almost 100 physicians to its nationwide network, demonstrating a growing commitment by nephrologists to value-based kidney care.

"We believe it's essential to keep physician practices at the center of new models of care," said Dr. George Hart .

The Interwell Health provider network now includes 1,700 nephrologists from across the country who are aligned with its mission to reimagine kidney care and help people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) live healthier lives. These 135 practices range from large to small, rural to urban, and span 38 states nationwide. Interwell helps these practices succeed in value-based care agreements with regional and national payers, and the company is also the largest participant in the government's innovative kidney care payment models.

"We believe it's essential to keep physician practices independent, strong, and at the center of new models of care for people living with kidney disease," said Dr. George Hart, chief medical officer for Interwell Health. "In the shift from volume to value, our network practices receive the resources, tools, and support needed to succeed in new value-based care agreements and improve outcomes for patients. We are honored to be the partner of choice for these providers."

Some of the 20+ new practices that have joined the Interwell Health network include:

Caritas Medical Center ( Georgia )

Columbus Nephrology ( Ohio )

Commonwealth Nephrology Associates ( Massachusetts )

Eastside Premier Nephrology & Hypertension PC ( Georgia )

Fox Valley Nephrology ( Wisconsin )

Hypertension, Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation LLC ( Alabama )

The Kidney Group ( Ohio )

Metro Renal ( Missouri )

Nephrology Associates of Central Maine ( Maine )

Nephrology Associates of Tidewater LTD ( Virginia )

Nephrology and Hypertension Associates LTD ( Mississippi )

Portsmouth Nephrology ( Virginia )

Queens Nephrology Associates ( New York )

Randolph Medical & Renal Associates PA ( New Jersey )

Salerno Medical Associates ( New Jersey )

Interwell Health supports physician practices by embedding care coordinators in the practice, providing personalized patient education, leveraging proprietary predictive models, and offering the leading nephrology-specific electronic health record technology. The company's practice resources team helps streamline value-based workflows so nephrologists can focus on patient care. In addition, Interwell's holistic care team of social workers, nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists support patients between doctor visits.

"Interwell is making us better nephrologists by supporting our important transition to value-based care," said Dr. Dave Koeper of Fox Valley Nephrology in Wisconsin. "They are providing us with the resources and expertise we need to improve the lives of our patients, including data-driven insights and an unmatched educational platform built for nephrologists, while also driving down the total cost of care. We believe value-based care is the future of kidney care and are thrilled to partner with the leading network of kidney care providers nationwide."

"I have been fortunate to apply the principles of value-based care throughout my nephrology career, combined with more than a decade of successful participation in both upside and downside value-based contracts as a primary care physician," said Dr. Bhajan Dara, President of Metro Renal in St. Louis, Missouri. "I am pleased to see value-based programs formally make their way in the nephrology arena to address the unsustainable cost of CKD care. Metro Renal is proud to be part of the Interwell family, which is leading the way with its extensive network of payers, strategic business partnerships, data-driven value-based model, and especially its unique and unwavering support to independent nephrology practices."

Interwell consistently provides results in partnership with its network of nephrologists that improve outcomes for patients with kidney disease. This includes an optimal start rate that is 154% above the national average, a home dialysis start rate 87% above the national average, and an almost 20% reduction in all-cause hospitalizations for all patients under management.*

In 2023, Interwell expanded its work in the government's value-based care models – making it the largest participant. The company also partnered with Providence Health Plan in February and announced an innovative joint venture with Oak Street Health in March. Interwell supports more than 100,000 patients and $6 billion in medical costs under management.

Visit the Interwell Health physician page to learn more about how the company supports nephrology practices in the transition to value-based care.

*All results reflect 2022 data compared to USRDS 2022 Annual Data Report, 2019 data.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com .

