AEGIX Global Awarded $3M State Contract to Distribute ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform to Utah Schools

State Board of Education Awards Contract to Exclusive Utah Reseller of ZeroEyes

PHILADELPHIA and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, and AEGIX Global, a Utah-based provider of industry-leading safety and personal protection resources, technology, equipment and training, today announced that the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) has granted AEGIX a $3 million contract to distribute ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform to Utah schools.

Utah State Board of Education granted AEGIX a $3 million contract to distribute ZeroEyes AI gun detection to schools.

Utah's 2023 House Bill (H.B.) 61 enabled USBE to administer a grant program for school safety, security and materials, which included the issuing of a request for proposal (RFP) for firearm detection software. Having awarded the contract to AEGIX, the exclusive ZeroEyes reseller for the state, the board will present the ZeroEyes platform to all Utah school districts for consideration. Interested districts will acquire the software from AEGIX, who will coordinate with ZeroEyes to provide full onboarding, training, installation and support.

"ZeroEyes transforms everyday digital security cameras into proactive defense against active shooters, detecting guns the instant they are brandished so that schools and first responders are alerted before the first shot is fired," said Chet Linton, CEO of AEGIX. "We applaud Utah's increased focus on school safety and security measures, and are proud to present ZeroEyes as part of a Comprehensive Incident Response Framework to help protect students and faculty across the state."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is layered onto schools' existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We have developed a strong partnership with AEGIX because we share the same passion for protecting children," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We congratulate them on this important win and look forward to helping protect all Utah schools against gun-related violence."

Today's announcement follows the May 2023 integration of ZeroEyes into the AEGIX AIM active incident management platform to create a sole-source solution uniquely built for Utah public schools.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

About AEGIX Global

AEGIX Global exists for one purpose: to keep people safe. Emergencies and critical incidents are unpredictable and when they happen, nothing can replace adequate preparation to calm the chaos and manage the situation successfully. AEGIX Global takes action to discover and develop solutions aligned to the best practices of the Comprehensive Incident Response (CIR) Framework. Software, site evaluation and professional services are the three main pillars that make up AEGIX Global's safety solutions. For more information, please visit AEGIXAIM.com .

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes