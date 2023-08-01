Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named to Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation of Legal Leaders in America

Amanda Goldstein and D. Ryan Cordell, Jr. recognized as the future of the legal profession

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that two firm attorneys have been named to Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation, a guide to the young attorneys considered the future legal leaders of America.

This year's honorees include Hicks Thomas attorneys Amanda Goldstein and D. Ryan Cordell, Jr.

According to Lawdragon, the inaugural 500 X guide is dedicated to attorneys who "will define where the legal profession of our country goes." Most honorees have been in practice between seven and 15 years and have "vaulted to the forefront of the legal profession."

Ms. Goldstein has been recognized by Lawdragon for her work in commercial litigation. She has litigated claims for breach of contract, fraud, violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and trade dress infringement. Ms. Goldstein's experience includes internships in Harris County's 234th and 333rd Civil District Courts. She received her law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Mr. Cordell, Jr. was named to the 500 X guide for his work in commercial litigation, mass torts and personal injury. He has handled cases involving contract disputes, tortious business conduct, trade secret misappropriation and infringement of various types of intellectual property. He earned his law degree from Tulane University Law School, where he graduated cum laude with a certificate in environmental law. He received his undergraduate degree from Tulane University.

"Amanda and Ryan are two very talented, hardworking and passionate attorneys," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "I am proud to have them working with us and look forward to their continued contributions both to our firm and the legal profession in general."

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at https://www.hicks-thomas.com.

