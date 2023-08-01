ClearChoice Management Services, LLC Expands Senior Leadership Team With New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

Expanding Access To Care, Network Growth, and Operational Excellence Are Key Focus Areas

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearChoice Management Services, LLC continues the expansion of its senior leadership team with two new appointments: Brandon Allison as chief financial officer and Philip Auerbach as chief commercial officer. Together with newly appointed CEO Rahma Samow, Allison and Auerbach will focus on sustainable growth for the network, building upon the company's robust marketing and operations functions, and strengthening its foundation of purpose, vision, and values.

L to R: Brandon Allison, Philip Auerbach (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining ClearChoice on June 26, Allison spent six years serving in the role of senior vice president of strategic planning and risk management at TrueBlue, an industry-leading workforce management firm. In his role at TrueBlue, he oversaw financial planning and analysis (FP&A), investor relations, risk management, and corporate development. Prior to joining TrueBlue, Allison spent over eight years at Walgreens serving in a variety of FP&A leadership roles.

Effective July 10, Auerbach stepped into the newly created role of chief commercial officer. In this role, Auerbach will be responsible for overseeing and managing all commercial aspects of ClearChoice, including marketing and growth of the network. Auerbach comes to ClearChoice with deep marketing and funnel management experience across a range of different brands and business models including Caesars Entertainment, Lindblad Expeditions, Dunkin Brands, and most recently as chief commercial officer at Bumble Inc. Prior to these most recent roles, Auerbach spent nearly 15 years in management consulting, most recently as a partner in the marketing and sales practice at McKinsey & Co.

"Impact is one of the top values within the ClearChoice network and both Brandon and Philip will be instrumental in delivering on that value," said Rahma Samow, CEO of ClearChoice. "I am very excited to work with these two brilliant leaders as we take the business to the next level and expand the Platform of Hope to more patients suffering from acute oral disease."

For more information, visit clearchoice.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 150,000 patients across the United States through advanced oral treatments that can lead to better overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology, including 3D CBCT Scan technology and a full-service, on-site lab, each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed and experienced dentist, providing comprehensive dental implant treatment services in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities. The ClearChoice Network is supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM.

ClearChoice Management Services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClearChoice Management Services