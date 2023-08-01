Ace Back-to-School With the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad

myQ partners with The Holderness Family to share tips on how to get and stay organized for back-to-school

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between managing new schedules, coordinating after school activities, and keeping track of who's coming and going — back to school is a hectic time for families. Parents can make life easier by installing Chamberlain Group's myQ Smart Garage® Video Keypad to keep track of when kids come and go as well as ensure they close the garage door. A cross between a video doorbell and a garage keypad, the myQ Video Keypad lets you SEE and CONTROL who opens your home's busiest entryway – the garage.

When you purchase a myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad during the month of August you'll be entered to win a myQ Back-To-School Survival Kit. Three lucky winners will receive a prize package* that includes a complete myQ Smart Garage Ecosystem, 1-year of myQ Detect FREE, an iPad Mini, and much more!

For most families the garage is a busy place. More than 70% of U.S. homes with attached garages use the garage door as the primary entry point to the home, including one of the most notable families on the internet – The Holderness Family. myQ partnered with The Holderness Family to share back-to-school tips on how to get and stay organized for back to school.

"The garage is where all the action happens at our house," said Kim Holderness. "Basically, everyone comes and goes from the house using the garage. We recently installed the new myQ Smart Garage® Video Keypad so we can easily keep track of daily traffic in and out of the house." Check out their recent video featuring the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad here.

A smart home upgrade to the old garage keypad mounted outside the garage door, the Smart Garage Video Keypad is easy to install and lets you:

Rise to the Top of Your Class: Upgrade your old garage keypad with this first-of-its-kind smart home device that can help enhance the security of your home. It's built-in camera quickly detects motion (within less than 500 milliseconds) and provides an ultra-wide 160º field-of-view around the garage so you can see and know when people are approaching the garage from your driveway. Additionally, the device is future ready and supports edge-based AI technologies.

Manage The Mayhem: Unlike most cameras that only let you monitor your home, the Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you monitor who is coming and going (kids, friends, extended family), plus manage and control who you let in (dog walker, service provider) – anytime, from anywhere. It works with the highly rated, and free, myQ app, where you can create and manage personalized PIN codes, set limits on days and times codes can be used, get notifications when the garage is accessed, and be alerted when someone or something is detected in your driveway.

Stay Connected: Kids aren't always great about checking in, but with a Smart Garage Video Keypad you get peace of mind seeing that they arrived home safely after school or activities. The myQ app will notify you when motion is detected, or a PIN code has been used — way more reliable than forgetful texts.

To learn more about the myQ Smart Garage® Video Keypad and the Back-to-School Giveaway, please visit myQ.com.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart technology, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Terms & Conditions Apply

