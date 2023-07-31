Sony Electronics Announces Pricing and Availability for Sony BRAVIA XR A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed pricing and availability for the new Sony BRAVIA XR A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV. This model comes in 55" (54.6" diag.), 65" (64.5" diag.) and 77" (76.7" diag.) class sizes with suggested retail price starting at $2,799.99. The A95L offers Sony's best color ever and will be available for pre-order starting August 21 at Sony authorized dealers nationwide.

U.S. pricing and availability details:

77" Class (76.7" diag): $4,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 8/21/2023)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $3,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 8/21/2023)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $2,799.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 8/21/2023)

Canada pricing and availability details:

77" Class (76.7" diag): $6,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 8/21/2023)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $4,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 8/21/2023)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $3,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 8/21/2023)

For full A95L specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr65a95l

BRAVIA XR A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV Key Features:

Enjoy the brightest and widest range of colors and hues, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™. With a QD-OLED screen enhanced by XR Triluminos Max™, experience color performance with up to 200% as much color brightness of a conventional OLED TV. Individually lit pixels produce pure black, so your favorite movies, shows, and games burst to life on screen with extraordinary detail and depth.

Google TV: Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV™, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. 1

Intelligent and powerful TV processing: Powered by Sony's intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™, hundreds of thousands of individual on-screen elements are processed and remastered in the blink of an eye, boosting color, contrast, and clarity.

Sony's widest palette of colors: With QD-OLED panel technology and enhanced by XR Triluminos Max™, millions of self-illuminating individual pixels deliver more saturation and brightness to every color.

Definitive contrast: By pairing the QD-OLED panel and XR OLED Contrast Pro™, see up to 200% color brightness compared to conventional OLED TVs, bringing scenes to life with pure black and our brightest colors.

Multi View : Exclusively on the A95L, use Multi View to split your screen and enjoy watching content from two different sources at the same time. Such as playing a game on one side and watching a walkthrough on the other. 2,3

Perfect for PlayStation® 5: Take your gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5® console. 4

All game settings in one place: With Game Menu, quickly manage your gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in a single convenient interface.

With Acoustic Surface Audio+™, actuators behind the TV vibrate to produce audio from the entire screen elevating the sound and improving dialogue. An integrated subwoofer delivers powerful bass to round out the sound.

Pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars: Paired with select Sony soundbars, Acoustic Center Sync synchronizes the TVs speakers with the soundbar, boosting the center channel for clearer, fuller vocals. When connected, soundbar settings automatically appear on the TV's Quick Settings menu for easy to control of volume, sound field, and other soundbar features. 5

Enhanced TV experience with included BRAVIA CAM: Connect the supplied BRAVIA CAM to unlock Ambient Optimization Pro which automatically optimizes the picture and sound to where you're sitting in the room. You can also enjoy video chat with friends and family on the big screen. 6

All Eco settings in one place: With the Eco Dashboard, energy saving settings can now be centrally managed. You can easily customize energy saving settings for your TV usage, viewing environment, and the content you are watching.

Sony is keeping its commitment to decreasing plastic usage through its Road to Zero initiative. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency and reviewing energy consumption during use. Additionally, the new Eco Dashboard included on all 2023 BRAVIA XR models allows users to easily customize energy saving preferences and settings.

1 User must accept Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/), Play Terms of Service (https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html) and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use TV. User must connect to a Google Account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of TV without connecting to a Google Account allows only basic TV features and certain apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system, and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience. Google, Google TV and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

2 Screen Size feature will be available via future firmware update.

3 Multi View feature will be available via future firmware update.

4 To activate Auto HDR Tone Mapping, must enable feature when pairing TV and PS5 for the first time; or will need to disconnect TV and PS5, perform factory reset on PS5 and enable the feature during initial setup. Auto Genre Picture Mode works when Auto Picture Mode on the TV is set to ON. Both features are supported only when PS5 and TV are directly connected. Applicable models: All BRAVIA XR models, X85K, X80K.

5 Acoustic Centre Sync works with compatible Sony soundbars and AV receivers. For full compatibility list visit https://www.sony.net/hav_faq.

6 Other than video chat, some BRAVIA CAM features may require future firmware update.

