Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New-Trucks and -SUVs to Insure

Chevrolet takes top two truck spots with Ford taking five spots in the top ten; Fiat is the most budget-friendly SUV to insure with Honda having three in the top ten

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers continue to gravitate towards larger vehicles as truck and SUV segments dominate sales in the U.S., a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading personal and commercial auto insurer in California, the car capital of the U.S., and provider of auto insurance in 10 other states, has generated a list of the most affordable new SUVs and trucks to help car-buyers find a vehicle that will save them money on insurance.

Mercury's research and development team examined 2023 model year (MY) trucks and SUVs that are available at car dealerships today to compile this list1.

"The appeal of trucks and SUVs is that they can handle weekday work commutes as well as weekend excursions," said Mercury Insurance Director of Product Management R&D Chong Gao. "New models have fantastic fuel economy for pickups and a variety of sizes to fit your lifestyle. Mercury Insurance wants to let consumers know about which truck or SUV might be the best fit for them and their families."

Here is the top-ten list for new 2023 trucks, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure:

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado

Ford Maverick

Ford Ranger

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Toyota Tundra Crewmax

Ford F350 Super Duty

Ford F150

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F250 Super Duty

The top-ten list for new 2023 SUVs, also beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is the:

Fiat 500X

Hyundai Santa Fe

Honda Passport

Honda Pilot

Jeep Cherokee

Chevrolet Blazer

Mazda CX-9

Kia Sportage

Honda CR-V

Ford Escape

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

1 Mercury Insurance developed the list based on full coverage premium (BI, PD, COMP, COLL, MP, UMBI and UMPD) for a hypothetical driver with average factors for each rating element.

