Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.25 for the Quarter and $3.90 for the Six Months of 2023
ERIE, Pa., July 27, 2023 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2023. Net income was $117.9 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $80.1 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $204.1 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023, compared to $148.8 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022.
Operating income
$ 134,158
$ 104,000
$ 244,701
$ 188,312
Investment income (loss)
11,627
(2,094)
6,895
915
Interest expense and other (income), net
(3,305)
558
(6,642)
1,084
Income before income taxes
149,090
101,348
258,238
188,143
Income tax expense
31,238
21,201
54,145
39,377
Net income
$ 117,852
$ 80,147
$ 204,093
$ 148,766
2Q 2023 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $30.2 million, or 29.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $88.8 million, or 16.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.2 million, or 8.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Income from investments before taxes totaled $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to loss from investments before taxes of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net investment income was $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net investment income included less than $0.1 million of limited partnership earnings in the second quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.
First Half 2023 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $56.4 million, or 29.9 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $158.9 million, or 15.4 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $2.0 million, or 7.1 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Income from investments before taxes totaled $6.9 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $0.9 million in the first six months of 2022. Net investment income was $15.7 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $18.8 million in the first six months of 2022. Net investment income included $10.7 million of limited partnership losses in the first six months of 2023 compared to earnings of $2.5 million in the first six months of 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $7.0 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $17.6 million in the first six months of 2022.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 633,339
$ 544,555
$ 1,191,429
$ 1,032,547
Management fee revenue - administrative services
15,636
14,476
30,825
28,789
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
184,466
160,675
357,293
324,002
Service agreement revenue
6,429
6,437
12,788
12,915
Total operating revenue
839,870
726,143
1,592,335
1,398,253
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
521,246
461,468
990,341
885,939
Cost of operations - administrative services
184,466
160,675
357,293
324,002
Total operating expenses
705,712
622,143
1,347,634
1,209,941
Operating income
134,158
104,000
244,701
188,312
Investment income
Net investment income
13,535
8,268
15,718
18,772
Net realized and unrealized investment losses
(1,737)
(10,324)
(7,019)
(17,603)
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings
(171)
(38)
(1,804)
(254)
Total investment income (loss)
11,627
(2,094)
6,895
915
Interest expense
—
895
—
1,894
Other income
3,305
337
6,642
810
Income before income taxes
149,090
101,348
258,238
188,143
Income tax expense
31,238
21,201
54,145
39,377
Net income
$ 117,852
$ 80,147
$ 204,093
$ 148,766
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 2.53
$ 1.72
$ 4.38
$ 3.19
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 2.25
$ 1.53
$ 3.90
$ 2.84
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 380
$ 258
$ 657
$ 479
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,026
46,188,845
46,188,923
46,188,803
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,299,974
52,296,139
52,298,298
52,298,321
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.19
$ 1.11
$ 2.38
$ 2.22
Class B common stock
$ 178.50
$ 166.50
$ 357.00
$ 333.00
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 142,996
$ 142,090
Available-for-sale securities
63,510
24,267
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
591,008
524,937
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
66,399
79,201
Accrued investment income
8,890
8,301
Total current assets
872,803
778,796
Available-for-sale securities, net
857,442
870,394
Equity securities
77,220
72,560
Fixed assets, net
422,903
413,874
Agent loans, net
60,367
60,537
Other assets
34,776
43,295
Total assets
$ 2,325,511
$ 2,239,456
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 347,795
$ 300,028
Agent bonuses
37,443
95,166
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
164,718
165,915
Dividends payable
55,419
55,419
Contract liability
39,046
36,547
Deferred executive compensation
7,672
12,036
Total current liabilities
652,093
665,111
Defined benefit pension plans
55,075
51,224
Contract liability
18,892
17,895
Deferred executive compensation
13,539
13,724
Deferred income taxes, net
15,647
14,075
Other long-term liabilities
25,353
29,019
Total liabilities
780,599
791,048
Shareholders' equity
1,544,912
1,448,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,325,511
$ 2,239,456
