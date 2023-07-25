NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES 2023 'GIVING JOY' CAMPAIGN WINNERS

- The Company Awards 20 Outstanding Teachers Across the U.S. with a Free Seven-Day Cruise -

- Top Three Grand Prize Winners to Also Attend Exclusive Norwegian Viva Christening Sailing from Miami -

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced the 20 winners of its fourth annual Norwegian's Giving Joy® contest, the Brand's annual recognition program that has been celebrating teachers across North America since 2019 for their hard work and relentless dedication.

Each of the 20 winning educators won a free seven-day voyage for two for itineraries sailing through 2024 and embarking from the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the top three grand prize winners are invited to attend the exclusive four-day christening voyage for Norwegian Viva, the second ship in the Brand's all-new Prima Class, debuting August 2023. During the christening event in Miami on Nov. 28, 2023 they will also have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive performances by five-time Latin GRAMMY® winning artist and Godfather of Norwegian Viva, Luis Fonsi, along with other leading Latin entertainers, including The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Miami-native, Marcello Hernandez; and singer, Pedro Capó to celebrate the ship's milestone.

"On behalf of all of us at Norwegian Cruise Line, we congratulate this year's winners and nominees who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their calling as educators, and in doing so have left a lasting positive impact on their students, schools and broader communities," said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We look forward to welcoming this year's winners aboard for a well-deserved cruise vacation."

Inspired by Norwegian's Giving Joy program and moved by the stories of the incredible teachers, this year, NCL's beverage partner, Coca-Cola®, has donated roundtrip airfare from within the continental United States for each winner and their guest as they plan their vacation with NCL. Additionally, all 20 winning educators will be awarded with a complimentary virtual training session by the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) to explore their K-12 education resources using Dr. Harvey's captivating marine art as an anchor. This exploration will incorporate a unique blend of science and art, allowing educators to dive into the wonders of the ocean, and help foster the next era of marine conservationists.

Norwegian's 2023 Giving Joy contest drew support for over 3,400 teachers across the U.S. and Canada and garnered over hundreds of thousands of votes with winners from California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington. The grand prize winners are:

Ryan Price from Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy in Vacaville, Calif.

Carolyn Reardon from James Otis Elementary School in Chicago, Ill.

Angelo Mirante from Lakewood High School in Arlington, Wash.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Giving Joy program highlights the synergies between travel and education, celebrating and commemorating the commitment that teachers demonstrate in enlightening young minds. Since 2019, Norwegian's Giving Joy contest has awarded over 250 educators with a free cruise vacation and donated over $350,000 to local schools and teachers with the support of its brand partners.

To learn more about the 20 winners and their heart-warming stories, click here.

Grand prize winners of Norwegian's Giving Joy program will have the opportunity to experience Norwegian Viva, the second of six vessels in the company's groundbreaking Prima Class and sister ship to the award-winning Norwegian Prima. The elevated offerings of the Prima Class prioritize the guest experience and raise the bar on cruising through world-class cuisine, the brand's most spacious design yet, and stellar onboard activities including the Viva Speedway—the three-level racetrack. Norwegian Viva features many of the outstanding onboard experiences that makes the Prima Class in a league of its own including Indulge Food Hall, the upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and NCL's industry-exclusive sustainable cocktail bar, the Metropolitan Bar. Norwegian Viva will sail a selection of bucket-list-worthy Greek Isles and Mediterranean voyages through November, before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December 2023 for a season of Caribbean itineraries.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or contact a travel professional. For Norwegian Viva's press kit and assets, click here.

###

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 56 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Ryan Price, Norwegian's Giving Joy First Place Grand Prize winner, from Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy in Vacaville, Calif. (PRNewswire)

Angelo Mirante, Norwegian's Giving Joy Third Place Grand Prize winner, from Lakewood High School in Arlington, Wash. (PRNewswire)

Carolyn Reardon, Norwegian's Giving Joy Second Place Grand Prize winner, from James Otis Elementary School in Chicago, Ill. (PRNewswire)

Norwegian Cruise Line (PRNewsFoto/Norwegian Cruise Line) (PRNewsFoto/Norwegian Cruise Line) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line