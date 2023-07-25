Kedrion Biopharma Announces Support for the Immune Deficiency Foundation Research Grant Program for Second Consecutive Year

FORT LEE, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products used in treating rare and serious diseases recently announced its support of the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) Research Grant Program for the second year in a row. Bioproducts Laboratory (BPL), a UK-based company with over 60 years of experience in the supply of high-quality plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare diseases, first provided the grant in 2022. That same year, Kedrion joined forces with BPL to form the new Kedrion.

The IDF Research Grant Program is designed to encourage and support patient-oriented research on primary immunodeficiencies (PI), including well-defined research projects with a specified benefit for improving the treatment, health, management, or diagnosis of people with primary immunodeficiencies

"Once again, we're excited to support IDF's grant program," said Eric Wolford, VP, Global Clinical Research and Operations for Kedrion. "Helping PI patients live healthier, happier lives is a goal we share with IDF, and we are pleased to reflect this ongoing commitment with another year of support for this research grant."

According to Tracy Shaw, Chair of IDF's Board of Trustees, "The continuation of this partnership represents our combined commitment to support studies that contribute to the body of medical knowledge in PI. The research funded through this program will advance IDF's mission to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of persons with primary immunodeficiencies."



Primary immunodeficiencies are a group of more than 450 rare, chronic disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or functions improperly. Because one of the most critical functions of the normal immune system is to protect against infection, patients with PI commonly have an increased vulnerability to recurrent and sometimes severe and debilitating infections.

For more information about the IDF Research Grant Program, contact Christopher Scalchunes at cscalchunes@primaryimmune.org .

About Kedrion Biopharma

Kedrion Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for use in treating and preventing serious diseases, disorders, and conditions like plasminogen deficiency and hemophilia. Its portfolio of 37 life-saving products is distributed in over 100 countries.

About the Immune Deficiency Foundation

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), founded in 1980, is the leading source of information for people looking for answers to questions about PI. Whether you've been recently diagnosed, you've been living with PI for years, or you think you may have PI, we are here to help. IDF offers programs designed to engage, connect, and empower families to live longer, stronger, and healthier lives.

