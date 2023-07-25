Academy Sports + Outdoors continues new store expansion with first location in Fredericksburg, Virginia

The area's first Academy store will become the go-to destination for apparel, footwear, hunting, fishing, outdoor cooking, camping, and team sports equipment

KATY, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer whose mission is to provide "Fun for All", will open its first location in Fredericksburg, Va. in the fall of 2023. This is Academy's second location in Virginia and will be over 77,000 square feet. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening 13 – 15 stores this year, and a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

The new location will carry a wide array of sports and outdoors products for customers to choose from to kickstart their fun. With help from knowledgeable team members, customers can expect to find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top, national brands such as Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Carhartt, Winchester, Shimano, Titleist, Traeger and more. Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Mosaic, O'Rageous, and Redfield, which cover outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, water gear and hunting accessories, respectively.

"We are excited to be a new destination for the Fredericksburg community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, adidas, Yeti, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more, all at a great value," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "Whether you are cheering on the 'Hoos, gearing up to fish the Rappahannock River, or playing a pickup soccer game, Academy Sports + Outdoors is here to help you have fun out there."

Academy aims to empower, encourage, and connect with our communities and schools through local efforts that involve sports programming, field and stream activities, and military and first responder organizations. Through these programs, Academy motivates community members to try new things, promotes safety in sports and outdoors, and ultimately builds connections that make a positive impact in the area. Academy looks forward to building relationships throughout Fredericksburg to support and create new opportunities for residents to have fun out there.

Academy's new store will also provide a dynamic and fun shopping experience while offering convenient options, such as buy online pick-up in store service, and free shipping on most online orders over $25. Customers can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services that will include free assembly on grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.

Until the new store opens, customers can shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts ( @academy ) and follow us on TikTok (@academysports), sign up for email alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events. Customers can also stay up to date on their local new store updates by texting "Fredericksburg" to 22369 or visiting academy.com/fredericksburg.

This location is expected to bring an estimated 60 new jobs to the community. Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports + Outdoors can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 270 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intends," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," "may," and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media Contact: Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager, shane.carlisle@academy.com

