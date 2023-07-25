4L Data Intelligence to Present at NAMPI 2023 Annual Conference

Seminar focused on The FWA Prevention Power of Contextual Claims Analysis

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4L Data Intelligence™, the leader in patented AI-powered contextual claims analysis for fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) prevention in healthcare, today announced that it is presenting at the Payment Integrity seminar series during the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity (NAMPI) 2023 Annual Conference. The NAMPI meeting is the leading program integrity collaboration for state Medicaid agencies and will be in Scottsdale, AZ, July 30 – August 2.

"We are excited to meet with the NAMPI program integrity leaders during the annual meeting and showcase our patented Integr8 AI™ powered FWA prevention solutions. Medicaid program integrity directors are becoming more focused on using technology to improve the efficient delivery of care to beneficiaries by preventing fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive payments that take valuable resources out of the healthcare system. Our seminar will focus on ways that state Medicaid agencies can leverage patented Integr8 AI technology for both pre-payment FWA prevention and continuous, rapid post-payment audit and recovery to detect and prevent FWA in ways that were previously impossible," said Clay Wilemon, CEO of 4L Data Intelligence.

The 4L Data Intelligence seminar during the 2023 NAMPI annual conference:

Titled: The Preventive Power of Contextual Claims Analysis – Real Time Integr8 AI Powered Provider Behavior Analysis for Increased Pre-Payment FWA Prevention.

Tuesday, August 1 at 3:40pm

About 4L Data Intelligence

4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance, and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment, and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.

