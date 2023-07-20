Evidence In Motion Partners with Southern California University of Health Sciences to Launch Multi-Campus Hybrid Accelerated Doctoral Programs

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) and Evidence In Motion (EIM) are announcing a partnership to launch Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD), and Masters in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP) degrees. The new partnership will expand EIM's graduate health care portfolio and enhance SCU's existing offering by utilizing EIM's advanced learning platform and technology-enabled services.

The programs will follow EIM's proven hybrid and accelerated education model that empowers aspiring health care professionals to be lifelong learners and transform their communities.

"This partnership with EIM represents another transformative step forward in the delivery of high-quality health care education that prepares students for the workforce sooner and addresses the important issue of student debt," President of SCU John Scaringe said. In addition, SCU believes that a diverse student body is essential for developing the knowledge and skills needed to address the complex range of health challenges facing our patient populations and meeting them in their communities. "Given the ability to recruit students from anywhere in the country in these hybrid programs, we expect a large number of our new students will come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and minority groups," John explained.

EIM's long history in graduate health care has yielded impressive program outcomes that support the type of accessibility, diversity, and innovation that SCU is seeking to achieve. "We are honored that Southern California University of Health Sciences has entrusted us to deliver and support its newest graduate health care degree programs," said Pradeep Khandelwal, EIM's Chief Executive Officer. "Through this partnership, we are working side by side to expand access to quality hybrid education for these in-demand health care professions and further our shared mission to reach underserved communities across the country."

The new programs will be located in Phoenix, AZ and Whittier, CA. Students can live anywhere in the country and access the curriculum through an online virtual classroom with high-quality engaging coursework built for an accelerated and modern learning experience. EIM will assist SCU in recruiting faculty, securing clinical sites, recruiting diverse and qualified students, and assisting faculty in developing world-class content. Students will travel to campus several times to engage in highly immersive lab experiences and graduate earlier through this accelerated framework.

The SCU and EIM partnership degrees are expected to open applications for the hybrid OTD program in Phoenix in January 2024, with the inaugural cohort starting in early 2025. DPT and MS-SLP will follow.

