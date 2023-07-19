Protiviti Named a 2023 Best Workplace for Millennials by Fortune and Great Place to Work

Millennial employees appreciate consulting firm's support through all stages of their careers

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2023 list of Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The annual list, which is based on anonymous survey responses from more than 500,000 U.S.-based millennial employees, recognizes companies that create the most consistently positive experience for millennials. This marks the fifth time Protiviti has made the list in the large company category (1,000 or more employees).

"We are proud to provide a flexible workplace that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, inspiring our people to grow and become the best version of themselves," said Jessica Harrison, vice president of human resources Protiviti. "Our purpose-driven work culture supported by in-depth training, thoughtful mentoring relationships, and collaboration creates an empowering experience where everyone can thrive."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work uses rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback to determine the list. Only Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations are eligible.

"With the largest share of the workforce today, the workplace experience of millennials says a lot about your organization," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These workers are looking for authentic leadership, meaningful work, and a healthy work environment – and they show loyalty to those who can deliver."

In 2023, Protiviti was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the ninth consecutive year, to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ list for the fifth time and was named by Seramount a Best Workplace for Multicultural Women for the third year in a row. In 2022, Protiviti was named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™, and to the Fortune lists of Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Women™. The firm was also recognized by Seramount as a Best Company for Dads and one of the 75 Top Companies for Executive Women. Additionally, Protiviti was named one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care®.

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

