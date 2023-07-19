Kohler Releases 26 kW Home Standby Generator

New KOHLER home generator offers exceptional performance to ensure better peace of mind

KOHLER, Wis., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Kohler Co. releases its 26 kW (26RCA) air-cooled home standby generator. This new model rounds out Kohler's air-cooled home generator offering, providing homeowners, dealers and partners with air-cooled backup power solutions from 6 kW through 26 kW.

The 26RCA generator provides "hands-off" automatic operation utilizing the home's fuel sources (natural gas or propane). This offers the homeowner hassle-free security and peace of mind during the entire length of an outage, adding to the overall sense of wellbeing in the home.

Kohler's advanced engineering team enhanced the features of the new 26 kW to outperform current market standards, including:

No generator is quieter* – The new 26RCA generator offers a gracious experience to the homeowner, and their neighbors, and areas with stringent sound regulations.

*26kW air-cooled home standby generator (during exercise mode)

No generator is more powerful* – The 26RCA unit can power circuits in larger homes including demanding loads like heat pumps and air conditioners without sacrificing power to other circuits.

*26kW air-cooled home standby generator

Most durable air-cooled home standby generator – The 26RCA unit includes a commercial engine with oil level and oil pressure sensors to protect the engine if the generator needs to be left unattended during extended power outages. The engine also includes hydraulic valve lifters that eliminate maintenance due to valve wear, and a heavy-duty commercial crankcase and crankshaft to ensure longevity.

Kohler conducts accelerated generator testing under rigorous load conditions to meet a 20-year life expectancy. Kohler shows its confidence in its generators by including a limited warranty that includes coverage for parts, labor and travel for five full years.

The new 26 kW generator will be offered in 14 color and pattern options, including 10 new exclusive KOHLER colors and 3 Mossy Oak camouflage patterns, along with its popular cashmere color. KOHLER colors and patterns help homeowners make their standby generator complement the aesthetic of their home or stand out to make a statement. These new aesthetic personalization options on KOHLER home generators are unique to the category and further celebrate Kohler's longstanding leadership within color innovation.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

About Kohler Energy

Kohler Energy, a global leader in energy resilience solutions, brings bold design and powerful impact to the energy systems that sustain people and communities everywhere around the world. It is an integral part of Kohler Co., with solutions across Home Energy, Industrial Power Systems, and Powertrain Technologies. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of brands – Power Systems, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Heila Technologies, Curtis Instruments, and Engines. With more than a century of industry leadership, Kohler Energy builds resilience and goes beyond functional, individual recovery to create better lives and communities. For more details, please visit kohler.com/energy.

Media Contacts

Vicki Hafenstein

Vicki.hafenstein@kohler.com

Todd Weber

Todd.weber@kohler.com

