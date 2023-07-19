Elizabeth Miller, CFP® Elected 2024 CFP Board Chair-elect

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has elected Elizabeth Miller, CFP® as its 2024 Board Chair-elect.

Liz Miller, CFP®, CFA®, is the founder and President of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC, an independent SEC-registered advisor that provides personalized investment management and financial planning to successful families and individuals. Miller joined CFP Board as a Board Director in 2020 and is a member of CFP Board Center for Financial Planning's Campaign Development Committee.

"Liz is a remarkable leader whose contributions to the profession are substantial," said Board of Directors Chair Dan Moisand, CFP®. "We are excited about the wealth of experience she brings to the role, and we look forward to her leadership and vision as we continue to advance the financial planning profession."

Before establishing Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC, Miller was a principal owner of investment management services firm Trevor Stewart Burton & Jacobsen Inc. Miller started her career as a Mergers & Acquisition Analyst for The First Boston Corporation and then became an Associate Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer Mutual Funds. She founded Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC in 2008 to focus on the complex financial needs of multi-generational families.

"I am honored to be selected as the 2024 Board Chair-elect by my fellow members of the Board of Directors," said Miller. "Our profession is needed now more than ever, and I am thrilled to collaborate with my fellow Board members and the staff at CFP Board to foster a growing and diverse community of CFP® professionals, ensuring that more Americans receive competent, ethical financial planning."

Miller has been a leader in the development of wealth management and the financial profession more broadly. Miller currently serves on the Alumni Board of the Sphinx Society of the University of Pennsylvania, the External Advisory Board of New Jersey Institute of Technology and the Editorial Advisory Board for wealth management journal Trusts & Estates. She is a member of the CFA Institute, the Financial Planning Association, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, the National Speaker's Association and the Women Presidents Organization.

Miller is the author of Clutter-Free Wealth: A Goal-oriented Guide to Gaining Control of Your Affluence. She has been regularly quoted and featured in the media as an expert voice for Reuters TV, BNN Bloomberg TV, WealthManagement.com, Bloomberg News, Yahoo Finance, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, MarketWatch and Financial Planning magazine.

Miller earned her bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and her master's degree from Columbia University. She earned her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2008 and holds the CFA designation as well. Miller is the mother of grown twin daughters and resides with her husband in New York City.

The Board of Directors elected Miller as Chair-elect at its July 2023 meeting. Current Chair-elect Matt Boersen, CFP® will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors in 2024, and Miller will become Chair of the Board in 2025.

