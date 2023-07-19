DAVIDSON HOSPITALITY GROUP LAUNCHES IN-HOUSE CREATIVE AGENCY

Marketing department reimagined and strategically deployed to create value; DH Creative specializes in comprehensive brand development services and creative direction

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group announces the launch of DH Creative, an in-house creative agency that specializes in comprehensive brand development services and creative direction for its hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, spas and membership clubs. From concepting brands to managing large-scale photo and video shoots; to aligning with partners to oversee development of exceptional websites, DH Creative leverages talent to bring brands to life in an impactful and meaningful way.

A one-stop-shop, DH Creative provides the same high touch services as an outside agency at a fraction of the cost. Since Davidson team members are at the helm of all projects, individuals are subsequently able to stay tethered to brands long term and ensure proper fortification and execution far after the actual brand development work is complete. A sampling of services includes:

Brand Development: Discovery and immersion; strategy and positioning; naming; brand Identity; brand behaviors & pull-throughs; collateral suite; brand book and style guide.

Project Management: Comprehensive oversight and collaboration with key stakeholders from inception to completion.

Photography & Videography: Identifying photographer and videographer that aligns with unique needs and brand identify; complete management of shoots including pre- and post-production.

Website development: Collaboration from contract to launch to ensure production of an on-brand website that effectively converts browsers into guests.

"Through our years of experience and overseeing the development of more than 100 brands, we identified an opportunity to provide a service to owners seeking professional, yet economically priced, brand development support," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Operating Officer Pete Sams. "We are proud to offer all of the same services that an outside agency does, including brand research, brand development and the development of operational touchpoints to help our hotels personify the brand. Ultimately, we've crystalized these services with the objective of delivering upon our promise of creating value for our ownership partners."

Working interdepartmentally to foster success, DH Creative is a cohesive in-house effort that prioritizes collaboration to achieve a unified brand vision. For projects that encompass ground-up new builds or re-concepts/designs, the DH Creative team works closely with the Design & Construction team and Davidson Restaurant Group, leveraging respective expertise and insights to ensure a seamless and cohesive brand experience.

Additionally, Davidson has perfected its overall management approach through deployment of highly specialized teams designated by operational verticals. Based on their deep-rooted knowledge and expertise within respective portfolios, leaders share a commitment and devotion to operationalize creative visions forged by the DH creative team.

Continuously evolving to adapt to owners' needs, the Davidson corporate marketing team has successfully grown its ancillary program SocialLite, a boutique in-house social media agency featuring full-service expertise without the substantial cost of a standard third-party agency. Strategic creators are focused on increasing content quality and enhancing social channels while driving optimal performance.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 87 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars and lounges; and over 2 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp . Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . #DavidsonHospitality

