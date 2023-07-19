Second Quarter 2023 Results
- Net income of $133 million, or $0.64 per common share
- Operating net income of $169 million, or $0.81 per common share1
- Consolidated asset balances of $54 billion at quarter end
- Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $41 billion at quarter end
- Estimated CET1 and total capital ratios of 9.1% and 11.1% at quarter end
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
$0.64
$0.81
$23.16
$15.02
Earnings per diluted common share
Operating earnings per diluted common share 1
Book value per common share
Tangible book value per common share 1
CEO Commentary
"Our teams continued to drive success during the second quarter, which was characterized by further integration progress and relationship-focused business activity," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We successfully completed planned branch consolidations during the quarter, and though merger-related expenses continued to impact our reported results, we remain on track to achieve our guided cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter, with additional opportunities already identified. We are not immune to quantitative actions affecting industry deposit balances and contributing to the modest remix of our deposit base. However, our talented associates, service-driven operating model, and expansion in newer markets provide us with the opportunities and resources to retain our favorable placement within the industry."
–Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.
2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q23)
Net Interest
• Net interest income increased by $109 million or 29% on a linked-quarter basis due to the full quarter run rate as a combined organization, which offset the impact of higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.
• Net interest margin was 3.93%, down 15 basis points from the prior quarter. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, net interest margin was 3.32%, down 41 basis points from the prior quarter due primarily to higher funding costs.
Non-Interest
• Non-interest income decreased by $15 million due primarily to a $24 million linked-quarter unfavorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $14 million as lower merger-related expenses and the realization of cost savings offset the full quarter run rate of the combined organization.
Credit
• Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio.
• Provision expense of $16 million reflects stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio, changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models, and portfolio mix changes.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15%.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.1% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.1%.
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on May 15, 2023, which was paid June 15, 2023.
Notable
• Sold $373 million in non-relationship loans and reclassified an additional $118 million to loans held for sale.
• Entered into an agreement to sell approximately one-third of the MSR portfolio, which relates to the non-relationship component of the serviced loan portfolio.
• $30 million in merger-related expenses.
2Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Return on average assets
1.00 %
(0.14) %
1.04 %
Return on average tangible common equity1
16.63 %
(2.09) %
12.23 %
Operating return on average assets1
1.27 %
0.74 %
1.06 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1
21.13 %
10.64 %
12.49 %
Net interest margin
3.93 %
4.08 %
3.41 %
Adjusted net interest margin1
3.32 %
3.73 %
3.40 %
Efficiency ratio
62.60 %
79.71 %
59.12 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Net interest income
$483,975
$374,698
$248,170
Provision for credit losses
$16,014
$105,539
$18,692
Non-interest income
$39,678
$54,735
$55,235
Non-interest expense
$328,559
$342,818
$179,574
Pre-provision net revenue 1
$195,094
$86,615
$123,831
Operating pre-provision net revenue1
$243,114
$195,730
$125,994
Earnings per common share - diluted 2
$0.64
($0.09)
$0.61
Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2
$0.81
$0.46
$0.62
Dividends paid per share 2
$0.36
$0.35
$0.35
BALANCE SHEET
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Total assets
$53.6B
$54.0B
$30.1B
Loans and leases
$37.0B
$37.1B
$24.4B
Total deposits
$40.8B
$41.6B
$26.1B
Book value per common share 2
$23.16
$23.44
$19.47
Tangible book value per share[1][2]
$15.02
$15.12
$19.42
Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2
$17.03
$16.56
$21.80
Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we", or "our") completed the planned consolidation of 47 branches during the latter half of the second quarter. We remain on track to realize the previously communicated $135 million in annualized cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter.
On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first and second quarters of 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $484 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $109 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $74 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization compared to $32 million in the first quarter, reflects the benefit of a full quarter run rate as a combined organization, partially offset by higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.
Columbia's net interest margin was 3.93% for the second quarter of 2023, down 15 basis points from 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, the net interest margin was 3.32% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.73% for the first quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 32 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.64% for the second quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.83% for both the month of June and at June 30, 2023. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $40 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $15 million from the prior quarter. A $24 million unfavorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity offset the benefit of the full quarter run rate as a combined organization. A net fair value loss of $16 million in the second quarter compares to a net fair value gain of $8 million in the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. The planned sale of approximately one-third of our MSR and the associated accounting treatment was the primary driver of the ineffectiveness of our MSR hedging activity during the second quarter. The transaction, which we expect to close at the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter, relates to a non-relationship component of our serviced loan portfolio, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to capital given the impact to risk-weighted assets from the reduction in our MSR balance.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $329 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $14 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease reflects an $86 million decline in merger-related expenses, which were $30 million in the second quarter, and the realization of cost savings, with the impact partially offset by the full quarter run rate of the combined organization. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through June 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $53.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $228 million relative to March 31, 2023. We continued to maintain a higher on-balance sheet level of liquidity during the second quarter. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, representing 34% of total assets, 44% of total deposits, and 134% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.
Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $251 million relative to March 31, 2023, as paydowns and a decline in the fair value of the portfolio were only partially offset by accretion of the discount on historical Columbia securities. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio.
Gross loans and leases were $37.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, essentially unchanged from March 31, 2023, as net organic growth during the quarter was offset by the sale of $373 million in loans and the corresponding reclassification of $118 million in balances to loans held for sale. "We elected to sell approximately $500 million in loans that were transactional in nature during the quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Our teams remain focused on generating balanced growth through existing and new customer relationships, which contributed to 5% annualized growth in the second quarter when loan sales and transfers are excluded." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.
Total deposits were $40.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $751 million relative to March 31, 2023. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening, the impact of inflation on customer spending, and commercial customers' deployment of cash, which includes tax payments," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Declining balances do not reflect customer attrition, and to date we have not experienced any adverse impact from the planned branch consolidations completed during the quarter given our teams' dedication to limiting any potential disruption to customers from the activity." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $424 million, or 1.15% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $16 million for the second quarter of 2023 and is reflective of stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio; changes between the February 2023 and May 2023 economic forecasts; and portfolio mix changes, which include the reserve release associated with loan sales completed during the quarter. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.
Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.23% for the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio, which experienced an anticipated increase in charge-offs. Bank charge-off activity remained low at 0.03% of average bank loans. As of June 30, 2023, non-performing assets were $80 million, or 0.15% of total assets, compared to $76 million, or 0.14% as of March 31, 2023.
Capital
As of June 30, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share decreased to $23.16, compared to $23.44 at March 31, 2023. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(419) million at June 30, 2023, compared to $(300) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $403 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $295 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share3 decreased to $15.02, compared to $15.12 at March 31, 2023.
Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.1% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.1% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 10.9% and 8.9%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "Our regulatory capital ratios expanded as anticipated during the second quarter, due in part to the realization of loan and investment securities discount accretion," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. "We expect meaningful capital build over time to enhance future deployment opportunities." The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.
Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
Columbia will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on July 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd0fac4229134dff9718a687c2bb37fc
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9uf3dn2p
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com
About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the UHC merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the UHC merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the UHC merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
2 Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Operations
8
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Financial Highlights
11
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
12
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
14
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
15
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
16
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
18
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
20
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
22
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 552,679
$ 413,525
$ 322,350
$ 278,830
$ 234,674
34 %
136 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
79,036
39,729
18,108
18,175
17,256
99 %
358 %
Exempt from federal income tax
6,817
3,397
1,288
1,322
1,369
101 %
398 %
Dividends
2,581
719
182
86
84
259 %
nm
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
34,616
18,581
10,319
5,115
2,919
86 %
nm
Total interest income
675,729
475,951
352,247
303,528
256,302
42 %
164 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
100,408
63,613
31,174
9,090
4,015
58 %
nm
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
1,071
406
323
545
66
164 %
nm
Borrowings
81,004
28,764
8,023
798
50
182 %
nm
Junior and other subordinated debentures
9,271
8,470
7,248
5,491
4,001
9 %
132 %
Total interest expense
191,754
101,253
46,768
15,924
8,132
89 %
nm
Net interest income
483,975
374,698
305,479
287,604
248,170
29 %
95 %
Provision for credit losses
16,014
105,539
32,948
27,572
18,692
(85) %
(14) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
16,454
14,312
12,139
12,632
12,011
15 %
37 %
Card-based fees
13,435
11,561
9,017
9,115
10,530
16 %
28 %
Financial services and trust revenue
4,512
1,297
25
27
27
248 %
nm
Residential mortgage banking (loss) revenue, net
(2,342)
7,816
(1,812)
17,341
30,544
(130) %
(108) %
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(697)
2,416
284
(2,647)
(2,075)
(129) %
(66) %
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
442
940
1,531
1,525
1,303
(53) %
(66) %
BOLI income
4,063
2,790
2,033
2,023
2,110
46 %
93 %
Other income (loss)
3,811
13,603
11,662
(10,571)
785
(72) %
385 %
Total non-interest income
39,678
54,735
34,879
29,445
55,235
(28) %
(28) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
163,398
136,092
107,982
109,164
110,942
20 %
47 %
Occupancy and equipment, net
50,550
41,700
34,021
35,042
34,559
21 %
46 %
Intangible amortization
35,553
12,660
1,019
1,025
1,026
181 %
nm
FDIC assessments
11,579
6,113
3,487
3,007
2,954
89 %
292 %
Merger related expenses
29,649
115,898
11,637
769
2,672
(74) %
nm
Other expenses
37,830
30,355
36,836
28,957
27,421
25 %
38 %
Total non-interest expense
328,559
342,818
194,982
177,964
179,574
(4) %
83 %
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
179,080
(18,924)
112,428
111,513
105,139
nm
70 %
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
45,703
(4,886)
29,464
27,473
26,548
nm
72 %
Net income (loss)
$ 133,377
$ (14,038)
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
nm
70 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)
207,977
156,383
129,321
129,319
129,306
33 %
61 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)
208,545
156,383
129,801
129,733
129,673
33 %
61 %
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic (1)
$ 0.64
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
nm
5 %
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted (1)
$ 0.64
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
nm
5 %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Year over Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 966,204
$ 449,078
115 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
118,765
35,981
230 %
Exempt from federal income tax
10,214
2,741
273 %
Dividends
3,300
170
nm
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
53,197
4,272
nm
Total interest income
1,151,680
492,242
134 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
164,021
7,931
nm
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
1,477
129
nm
Borrowings
109,768
99
nm
Junior and other subordinated debentures
17,741
7,150
148 %
Total interest expense
293,007
15,309
nm
Net interest income
858,673
476,933
80 %
Provision for credit losses
121,553
23,496
417 %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
30,766
23,594
30 %
Card-based fees
24,996
19,238
30 %
Brokerage revenue
5,809
38
nm
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
5,474
91,330
(94) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
2
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
1,719
(4,736)
nm
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
1,382
3,640
(62) %
BOLI income
6,853
4,197
63 %
Other income (loss)
17,414
(2,099)
nm
Total non-interest income
94,413
135,204
(30) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
299,490
224,080
34 %
Occupancy and equipment, net
92,250
69,388
33 %
Intangible amortization
48,213
2,051
nm
FDIC assessments
17,692
7,470
137 %
Merger related expenses
145,547
4,950
nm
Other expenses
68,185
54,065
26 %
Total non-interest expense
671,377
362,004
85 %
Income before provision for income taxes
160,156
226,637
(29) %
Provision for income taxes
40,817
56,889
(28) %
Net income
$ 119,339
$ 169,748
(30) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)
182,325
129,233
41 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)
182,860
129,685
41 %
Earnings per common share – basic (1)
$ 0.65
$ 1.31
(50) %
Earnings per common share – diluted (1)
$ 0.65
$ 1.31
(50) %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 538,653
$ 555,919
$ 327,313
$ 321,447
$ 315,348
(3) %
71 %
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
2,868,563
3,079,266
967,330
1,232,412
687,233
(7) %
317 %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
76,361
76,532
72,959
72,277
75,347
0 %
1 %
Available for sale, at fair value
8,998,428
9,249,600
3,196,166
3,136,391
3,416,707
(3) %
163 %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,388
2,432
2,476
2,547
2,637
(2) %
(9) %
Loans held for sale
183,633
49,338
71,647
148,275
228,889
272 %
(20) %
Loans and leases
37,049,299
37,091,280
26,155,981
25,507,951
24,432,678
0 %
52 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(404,603)
(417,464)
(301,135)
(283,065)
(261,111)
(3) %
55 %
Net loans and leases
36,644,696
36,673,816
25,854,846
25,224,886
24,171,567
0 %
52 %
Restricted equity securities
258,524
246,525
47,144
40,993
10,867
5 %
nm
Premises and equipment, net
368,698
375,190
176,016
165,305
165,196
(2) %
123 %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
119,255
127,296
78,598
81,729
87,249
(6) %
37 %
Goodwill
1,029,234
1,030,142
—
—
—
0 %
nm
Other intangible assets, net
666,762
702,315
4,745
5,764
6,789
(5) %
nm
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
172,929
178,800
185,017
196,177
179,558
(3) %
(4) %
Bank owned life insurance
643,727
641,922
331,759
329,699
328,764
0 %
96 %
Deferred tax asset, net
362,880
351,229
132,823
128,120
70,134
3 %
417 %
Other assets
657,365
653,904
399,800
385,938
389,409
1 %
69 %
Total assets
$ 53,592,096
$ 53,994,226
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
(1) %
78 %
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$ 16,019,408
$ 17,215,781
$ 10,288,849
$ 11,246,358
$ 11,129,209
(7) %
44 %
Interest bearing
24,815,509
24,370,566
16,776,763
15,570,749
15,003,214
2 %
65 %
Total deposits
40,834,917
41,586,347
27,065,612
26,817,107
26,132,423
(2) %
56 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
294,914
271,047
308,769
383,569
527,961
9 %
(44) %
Borrowings
6,250,000
5,950,000
906,175
756,214
6,252
5 %
nm
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
312,872
297,721
323,639
325,744
321,268
5 %
(3) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
108,009
108,066
87,813
87,870
87,927
0 %
23 %
Operating lease liabilities
132,099
140,648
91,694
95,512
101,352
(6) %
30 %
Other liabilities
831,097
755,674
585,111
588,430
440,235
10 %
89 %
Total liabilities
48,763,908
49,109,503
29,368,813
29,054,446
27,617,418
(1) %
77 %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
5,792,792
5,788,553
3,450,493
3,448,007
3,445,531
0 %
68 %
Accumulated deficit
(545,842)
(603,696)
(543,803)
(580,933)
(619,108)
(10) %
(12) %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(418,762)
(300,134)
(426,864)
(449,560)
(308,147)
40 %
36 %
Total shareholders' equity
4,828,188
4,884,723
2,479,826
2,417,514
2,518,276
(1) %
92 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 53,592,096
$ 53,994,226
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
(1) %
78 %
Common shares outstanding at period end (2)
208,514
208,429
129,321
129,320
129,318
0 %
61 %
Book value per common share (2)
$ 23.16
$ 23.44
$ 19.18
$ 18.69
$ 19.47
(1) %
19 %
Tangible book value per common share (1),(2)
$ 15.02
$ 15.12
$ 19.14
$ 18.65
$ 19.42
(1) %
(23) %
Tangible equity - common (1),(2)
$ 3,132,192
$ 3,152,266
$ 2,475,081
$ 2,411,750
$ 2,511,487
(1) %
25 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
6.04 %
6.03 %
7.77 %
7.66 %
8.34 %
0.01
(2.30)
nm = not meaningful
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq.
Year
Per Common Share Data: (5)
Dividends (5)
$ 0.36
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
3 %
3 %
Book value (5)
$ 23.16
$ 23.44
$ 19.18
$ 18.69
$ 19.47
(1) %
19 %
Tangible book value (1),(5)
$ 15.02
$ 15.12
$ 19.14
$ 18.65
$ 19.42
(1) %
(23) %
Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5)
$ 17.03
$ 16.56
$ 22.44
$ 22.13
$ 21.80
3 %
(22) %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
62.60 %
79.71 %
57.24 %
56.07 %
59.12 %
(17.11)
3.48
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
1.00 %
(0.14) %
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.14
(0.04)
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)
1.46 %
0.89 %
1.82 %
1.80 %
1.64 %
0.57
(0.18)
Return on average common equity
10.84 %
(1.70) %
13.50 %
12.99 %
12.20 %
12.54
(1.36)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.63 %
(2.09) %
13.53 %
13.02 %
12.23 %
18.72
4.40
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
54.85 %
53.46 %
52.01 %
51.72 %
58.27 %
1.39
(3.42)
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.27 %
0.74 %
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
0.53
0.21
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
1.82 %
2.01 %
2.10 %
2.12 %
1.66 %
(0.19)
0.16
Operating return on average common equity (1)
13.77 %
8.66 %
16.14 %
15.86 %
12.46 %
5.11
1.31
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
21.13 %
10.64 %
16.18 %
15.90 %
12.49 %
10.49
8.64
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
5.95 %
5.55 %
4.92 %
4.41 %
3.94 %
0.40
2.01
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.48 %
5.19 %
4.62 %
4.10 %
3.53 %
0.29
1.95
Cost of interest bearing deposits
1.64 %
1.32 %
0.77 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.32
1.53
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.45 %
1.82 %
1.05 %
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.63
2.25
Cost of total deposits
0.99 %
0.80 %
0.46 %
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.19
0.93
Cost of total funding (3)
1.61 %
1.16 %
0.65 %
0.23 %
0.12 %
0.45
1.49
Net interest margin (2)
3.93 %
4.08 %
4.01 %
3.88 %
3.41 %
(0.15)
0.52
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
5.47 %
4.33 %
3.62 %
3.04 %
5.71 %
1.14
(0.24)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
75.18 %
80.96 %
85.32 %
84.54 %
80.91 %
(5.78)
(5.73)
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
90.98 %
93.01 %
95.85 %
93.55 %
89.23 %
(2.03)
1.75
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
40.05 %
39.55 %
40.30 %
42.29 %
42.00 %
0.50
(1.95)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
85.59 %
91.36 %
94.52 %
96.34 %
96.66 %
(5.77)
(11.07)
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.02
0.04
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.01
—
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.15 %
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.16 %
1.12 %
(0.03)
0.03
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
11.1 %
10.9 %
13.7 %
13.2 %
13.5 %
0.20
(2.40)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
9.1 %
8.9 %
11.0 %
10.7 %
11.0 %
0.20
(1.90)
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4)
Estimated holding company ratios.
(5)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Year
Per Common Share Data: (4)
Dividends (4)
$ 0.71
$ 0.70
1.43 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
70.30 %
59.07 %
11.23
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.52 %
1.12 %
(0.60)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.22 %
1.66 %
(0.44)
Return on average common equity
5.80 %
12.92 %
(7.12)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
8.09 %
12.96 %
(4.87)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
54.24 %
60.09 %
(5.85)
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.04 %
1.04 %
—
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
1.90 %
1.55 %
0.35
Operating return on average common equity (1)
11.72 %
12.01 %
(0.29)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.34 %
12.05 %
4.29
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
5.77 %
3.86 %
1.91
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.35 %
3.38 %
1.97
Cost of interest bearing deposits
1.50 %
0.10 %
1.40
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.19 %
0.19 %
2.00
Cost of total deposits
0.90 %
0.06 %
0.84
Cost of total funding (3)
1.42 %
0.11 %
1.31
Net interest margin (2)
3.99 %
3.28 %
0.71
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
4.99 %
7.31 %
(2.32)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
77.64 %
78.88 %
(1.24)
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
91.87 %
87.00 %
4.87
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
39.69 %
41.68 %
(1.99)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
88.03 %
96.74 %
(8.71)
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 6,434,673
$ 6,353,550
$ 3,894,840
$ 3,846,426
$ 3,798,242
1 %
69 %
Owner occupied term, net
5,254,401
5,156,848
2,567,761
2,549,761
2,497,553
2 %
110 %
Multifamily, net
5,622,875
5,590,587
5,285,791
5,090,661
4,768,273
1 %
18 %
Construction & development, net
1,528,924
1,467,561
1,077,346
1,036,931
1,017,297
4 %
50 %
Residential development, net
388,641
440,667
200,838
205,935
194,909
(12) %
99 %
Commercial:
Term, net
5,449,787
5,906,774
3,029,547
3,003,424
2,904,861
(8) %
88 %
Lines of credit & other, net
2,268,790
2,184,762
960,054
914,507
920,604
4 %
146 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,740,037
1,746,267
1,706,172
1,669,817
1,576,144
0 %
10 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
6,272,898
6,187,964
5,647,035
5,470,624
5,168,457
1 %
21 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,898,958
1,870,002
1,631,965
1,565,094
1,415,722
2 %
34 %
Consumer & other, net
189,315
186,298
154,632
154,771
170,616
2 %
11 %
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 37,049,299
$ 37,091,280
$ 26,155,981
$ 25,507,951
$ 24,432,678
0 %
52 %
Loans and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
17 %
16 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Owner occupied term, net
14 %
14 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
Multifamily, net
15 %
15 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
Construction & development, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Residential development, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net
15 %
16 %
12 %
12 %
12 %
Lines of credit & other, net
6 %
6 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
5 %
5 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
17 %
17 %
21 %
21 %
21 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
5 %
5 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Consumer & other, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 16,019,408
$ 17,215,781
$ 10,288,849
$ 11,246,358
$ 11,129,209
(7) %
44 %
Demand, interest bearing
6,300,082
5,900,462
4,080,469
3,903,746
3,723,650
7 %
69 %
Money market
10,115,908
10,681,422
7,721,011
7,601,506
7,284,641
(5) %
39 %
Savings
3,171,714
3,469,112
2,265,052
2,455,917
2,446,876
(9) %
30 %
Time
5,227,805
4,319,570
2,710,231
1,609,580
1,548,047
21 %
238 %
Total
$ 40,834,917
$ 41,586,347
$ 27,065,612
$ 26,817,107
$ 26,132,423
(2) %
56 %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 37,639,368
$ 39,155,298
$ 25,616,010
$ 26,292,548
$ 25,619,500
(4) %
47 %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
39 %
41 %
38 %
42 %
43 %
Demand, interest bearing
15 %
14 %
15 %
15 %
14 %
Money market
25 %
26 %
29 %
28 %
28 %
Savings
8 %
9 %
8 %
9 %
9 %
Time
13 %
10 %
10 %
6 %
6 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
(1)
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate, net
$ 10,994
$ 15,612
$ 5,011
$ 5,403
$ 5,514
(30) %
99 %
Commercial, net
39,316
42,301
25,691
18,652
12,645
(7) %
211 %
Residential, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Total loans and leases on non-accrual status
50,310
57,913
30,702
24,055
18,159
(13) %
177 %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):
Commercial real estate, net
184
1
1
1
23
nm
nm
Commercial, net
7,720
151
7,909
5,143
3,311
nm
133 %
Residential, net (1)
21,370
17,423
19,894
21,411
22,340
23 %
(4) %
Consumer & other, net
399
140
134
152
196
185 %
104 %
Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
29,673
17,715
27,938
26,707
25,870
68 %
15 %
Total non-performing loans and leases
79,983
75,628
58,640
50,762
44,029
6 %
82 %
Other real estate owned
278
409
203
—
1,868
(32) %
(85) %
Total non-performing assets
$ 80,261
$ 76,037
$ 58,843
$ 50,762
$ 45,897
6 %
75 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 73,376
$ 78,641
$ 64,893
$ 53,538
$ 34,659
(7) %
112 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.25 %
0.21 %
0.14 %
(0.01)
0.06
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.02
0.04
Non-performing assets to total assets (1)
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.01
—
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.6 million, $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq.
Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 417,464
$ 301,135
$ 283,065
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
39 %
68 %
Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period
—
26,492
—
—
—
(100) %
nm
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)
15,216
106,498
30,580
28,542
18,787
(86) %
(19) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(174)
—
(128)
—
(8)
nm
nm
Commercial, net
(32,036)
(19,248)
(14,721)
(9,459)
(9,035)
66 %
255 %
Residential, net
(4)
(248)
(53)
(4)
—
(98) %
nm
Consumer & other, net
(1,264)
(773)
(906)
(929)
(836)
64 %
51 %
Total charge-offs
(33,478)
(20,269)
(15,808)
(10,392)
(9,879)
65 %
239 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
209
58
163
123
73
260 %
186 %
Commercial, net
4,511
3,058
2,708
2,842
2,934
48 %
54 %
Residential, net
63
123
24
249
216
(49) %
(71) %
Consumer & other, net
618
369
403
590
416
67 %
49 %
Total recoveries
5,401
3,608
3,298
3,804
3,639
50 %
48 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
35
58
35
123
65
(40) %
(46) %
Commercial, net
(27,525)
(16,190)
(12,013)
(6,617)
(6,101)
70 %
351 %
Residential, net
59
(125)
(29)
245
216
nm
(73) %
Consumer & other, net
(646)
(404)
(503)
(339)
(420)
60 %
54 %
Total net charge-offs
(28,077)
(16,661)
(12,510)
(6,588)
(6,240)
69 %
350 %
Balance, end of period
$ 404,603
$ 417,464
$ 301,135
$ 283,065
$ 261,111
(3) %
55 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 19,029
$ 14,221
$ 11,853
$ 12,823
$ 12,918
34 %
47 %
Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period
—
5,767
—
—
—
(100) %
nm
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
798
(959)
2,368
(970)
(95)
nm
nm
Balance, end of period
19,827
19,029
14,221
11,853
12,823
4 %
55 %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 424,430
$ 436,493
$ 315,356
$ 294,918
$ 273,934
(3) %
55 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.30 %
0.23 %
0.19 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.07
0.19
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
16.13 %
17.80 %
20.86 %
36.61 %
36.84 %
(1.67)
(20.71)
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.09 %
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.11 %
1.07 %
(0.04)
0.02
ACL to loans and leases
1.15 %
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.16 %
1.12 %
(0.03)
0.03
nm = not meaningful
(1)
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 301,135
$ 248,412
21 %
Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period
26,492
—
nm
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)
121,714
24,483
397 %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(174)
(8)
nm
Commercial, net
(51,284)
(16,893)
204 %
Residential, net
(252)
(167)
51 %
Consumer & other, net
(2,037)
(1,721)
18 %
Total charge-offs
(53,747)
(18,789)
186 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
267
98
172 %
Commercial, net
7,569
5,479
38 %
Residential, net
186
389
(52) %
Consumer & other, net
987
1,039
(5) %
Total recoveries
9,009
7,005
29 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
93
90
3 %
Commercial, net
(43,715)
(11,414)
283 %
Residential, net
(66)
222
(130) %
Consumer & other, net
(1,050)
(682)
54 %
Total net charge-offs
(44,738)
(11,784)
280 %
Balance, end of period
$ 404,603
$ 261,111
55 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 14,221
$ 12,767
11 %
Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period
5,767
—
nm
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(161)
56
(388) %
Balance, end of period
19,827
12,823
55 %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 424,430
$ 273,934
55 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.27 %
0.10 %
0.17
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
16.76 %
37.28 %
(20.52)
nm = not meaningful
(1)
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yields or Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 46,794
$ 682
5.83 %
$ 54,008
$ 799
5.92 %
$ 264,320
$ 2,742
4.15 %
Loans and leases (1)
37,169,315
551,997
5.95 %
29,998,630
412,726
5.55 %
23,550,796
231,932
3.94 %
Taxable securities
8,656,147
81,617
3.77 %
4,960,966
40,448
3.26 %
3,410,091
17,340
2.03 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
865,278
8,010
3.70 %
437,020
4,068
3.72 %
220,327
1,721
3.13 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,704,984
34,616
5.13 %
1,605,081
18,581
4.69 %
1,663,454
2,919
0.70 %
Total interest-earning assets
49,442,518
$ 676,922
5.48 %
37,055,705
$ 476,622
5.19 %
29,108,988
$ 256,654
3.53 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,718,705
623,042
7,379
Other assets
2,379,351
1,747,228
1,240,536
Total assets
$ 53,540,574
$ 39,425,975
$ 30,356,903
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 6,131,117
$ 17,277
1.15 %
$ 4,759,251
$ 9,815
0.84 %
$ 3,896,553
$ 610
0.06 %
Money market deposits
10,362,495
41,703
1.60 %
8,845,784
32,238
1.48 %
7,366,987
1,717
0.09 %
Savings deposits
3,297,138
877
0.11 %
2,686,388
556
0.08 %
2,426,124
199
0.03 %
Time deposits
4,703,967
40,551
3.46 %
3,205,128
21,004
2.66 %
1,618,394
1,489
0.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
24,494,717
100,408
1.64 %
19,496,551
63,613
1.32 %
15,308,058
4,015
0.11 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
284,347
1,071
1.51 %
281,032
406
0.59 %
512,641
66
0.05 %
Borrowings
6,187,363
81,004
5.25 %
2,352,715
28,764
4.96 %
6,273
50
3.21 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
405,989
9,271
9.16 %
417,966
8,470
8.22 %
393,964
4,001
4.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
31,372,416
$ 191,754
2.45 %
22,548,264
$ 101,253
1.82 %
16,220,936
$ 8,132
0.20 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
16,361,541
12,755,080
11,086,376
Other liabilities
871,378
772,870
464,755
Total liabilities
48,605,335
36,076,214
27,772,067
Common equity
4,935,239
3,349,761
2,584,836
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 53,540,574
$ 39,425,975
$ 30,356,903
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 485,168
$ 375,369
$ 248,522
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.03 %
3.37 %
3.33 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO
3.93 %
4.08 %
3.41 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Average Rates and Balances
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 50,381
$ 1,481
5.88 %
$ 275,253
$ 5,004
3.64 %
Loans and leases (1)
33,603,781
964,723
5.77 %
23,061,173
444,074
3.86 %
Taxable securities
6,818,764
122,065
3.58 %
3,533,930
36,151
2.05 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
652,332
12,078
3.70 %
227,218
3,447
3.03 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,158,071
53,197
4.97 %
2,138,352
4,272
0.40 %
Total interest-earning assets
43,283,329
$ 1,153,544
5.35 %
29,235,926
$ 492,948
3.38 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,173,900
7,890
Other assets
2,065,036
1,232,496
Total assets
$ 46,522,265
$ 30,476,312
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 5,448,974
$ 27,092
1.00 %
$ 3,854,596
$ 1,108
0.06 %
Money market deposits
9,657,738
73,941
1.54 %
7,503,142
3,125
0.08 %
Savings deposits
2,993,450
1,433
0.10 %
2,416,096
404
0.03 %
Time deposits
3,958,688
61,555
3.14 %
1,685,763
3,294
0.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
22,058,850
164,021
1.50 %
15,459,597
7,931
0.10 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
282,699
1,477
1.05 %
499,664
129
0.05 %
Borrowings
4,280,632
109,768
5.17 %
6,293
99
3.18 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
411,944
17,741
8.68 %
387,510
7,150
3.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
27,034,125
$ 293,007
2.19 %
16,353,064
$ 15,309
0.19 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
14,518,864
11,046,925
Other liabilities
822,396
426,917
Total liabilities
42,375,385
27,826,906
Common equity
4,146,880
2,649,406
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 46,522,265
$ 30,476,312
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 860,537
$ 477,639
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.16 %
3.19 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO
3.99 %
3.28 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $706,000 for the same period in 2022.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq.
Year
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 3,166
$ 3,587
$ 4,252
$ 10,515
$ 15,101
(12) %
(79) %
Servicing
9,167
9,397
9,184
9,529
9,505
(2) %
(4) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,797)
(4,881)
(4,986)
(4,978)
(4,961)
(2) %
(3) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,242)
(2,937)
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
(24) %
(121) %
MSR hedge (loss) gain
(7,636)
2,650
(348)
(14,128)
—
(388) %
nm
Total
$ (2,342)
$ 7,816
$ (1,812)
$ 17,341
$ 30,544
(130) %
(108) %
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 119,476
$ 131,726
$ 216,833
$ 396,979
$ 576,532
(9) %
(79) %
Gain on sale margin
2.65 %
2.72 %
1.96 %
2.65 %
2.62 %
(0.07)
0.03
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 178,800
$ 185,017
$ 196,177
$ 179,558
$ 165,807
(3) %
8 %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
1,168
1,601
3,740
5,194
7,813
(27) %
(85) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,797)
(4,881)
(4,986)
(4,978)
(4,961)
(2) %
(3) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,242)
(2,937)
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
(24) %
(121) %
Balance, end of period
$ 172,929
$ 178,800
$ 185,017
$ 196,177
$ 179,558
(3) %
(4) %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 12,723,932
$ 12,914,046
$ 13,020,189
$ 12,997,911
$ 12,932,747
(1) %
(2) %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.36 %
1.38 %
1.42 %
1.51 %
1.39 %
(0.02)
(0.03)
nm = not meaningful
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Year
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 6,753
$ 31,945
(79) %
Servicing
18,564
18,645
0 %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(9,678)
(10,308)
(6) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(5,179)
51,048
(110) %
MSR hedge loss
(4,986)
—
nm
Total
$ 5,474
$ 91,330
(94) %
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 251,202
$ 1,225,654
(80) %
Gain on sale margin
2.69 %
2.61 %
0.08
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 185,017
$ 123,615
50 %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
2,769
15,203
(82) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(9,678)
(10,308)
(6) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(5,179)
51,048
(110) %
Balance, end of period
$ 172,929
$ 179,558
(4) %
nm = not meaningful
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 4,828,188
$ 4,884,723
$ 2,479,826
$ 2,417,514
$ 2,518,276
(1) %
92 %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,030,142
—
—
—
— %
nm
Less: Other intangible assets, net
666,762
702,315
4,745
5,764
6,789
(5) %
nm
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 3,132,192
$ 3,152,266
$ 2,475,081
$ 2,411,750
$ 2,511,487
(1) %
25 %
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI)
$ (418,762)
(300,134)
(426,864)
(449,560)
(308,147)
40 %
36 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI
c
$ 3,550,954
$ 3,452,400
$ 2,901,945
$ 2,861,310
$ 2,819,634
3 %
26 %
Total assets
d
$ 53,592,096
$ 53,994,226
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
(1) %
78 %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,030,142
—
—
—
0 %
nm
Less: Other intangible assets, net
666,762
702,315
4,745
5,764
6,789
(5) %
nm
Tangible assets
e
$ 51,896,100
$ 52,261,769
$ 31,843,894
$ 31,466,196
$ 30,128,905
(1) %
72 %
Common shares outstanding at period end (1)
f
208,514
208,429
129,321
129,320
129,318
0 %
61 %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / d
9.01 %
9.05 %
7.79 %
7.68 %
8.36 %
(0.04)
0.65
Tangible common equity ratio
b / e
6.04 %
6.03 %
7.77 %
7.66 %
8.34 %
0.01
(2.30)
Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI
c / e
6.84 %
6.61 %
9.11 %
9.09 %
9.36 %
0.23
(2.52)
Book value per common share (1)
a / f
$ 23.16
$ 23.44
$ 19.18
$ 18.69
$ 19.47
(1) %
19 %
Tangible book value per common share (1)
b / f
$ 15.02
$ 15.12
$ 19.14
$ 18.65
$ 19.42
(1) %
(23) %
Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1)
c / f
$ 17.03
$ 16.56
$ 22.44
$ 22.13
$ 21.80
3 %
(22) %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq. Quarter
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
$ (697)
$ 2,416
$ 284
$ (2,647)
$ (2,075)
(129) %
(66) %
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
1,288
(3,543)
(2,329)
4,194
7,337
nm
(82) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(6,965)
9,488
4,192
(26,397)
(15,210)
(173) %
(54) %
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,242)
(2,937)
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
(24) %
(121) %
MSR hedge (loss) gain
(7,636)
2,650
(348)
(14,128)
—
(388) %
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (16,252)
$ 8,074
$ (8,115)
$ (22,575)
$ 951
(301) %
nm
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 29,649
$ 115,898
$ 11,637
$ 769
$ 2,672
(74) %
nm
Exit and disposal costs
2,119
1,291
1,966
1,364
442
64 %
379 %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 31,768
$ 117,189
$ 13,603
$ 2,133
$ 3,114
(73) %
nm
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 485,168
$ 375,369
$ 305,762
$ 287,933
$ 248,522
29 %
95 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 39,678
$ 54,735
$ 34,879
$ 29,445
$ 55,235
(28) %
(28) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
16,252
(8,074)
8,115
22,575
(951)
nm
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 55,930
$ 46,661
$ 42,994
$ 52,020
$ 54,284
20 %
3 %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 524,846
$ 430,104
$ 340,641
$ 317,378
$ 303,757
22 %
73 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 541,098
$ 422,030
$ 348,756
$ 339,953
$ 302,806
28 %
79 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 328,559
$ 342,818
$ 194,982
$ 177,964
$ 179,574
(4) %
83 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(31,768)
(117,189)
(13,603)
(2,133)
(3,114)
(73) %
nm
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 296,791
$ 225,629
$ 181,379
$ 175,831
$ 176,460
32 %
68 %
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
j
$ 133,377
$ (14,038)
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
nm
70 %
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
45,703
(4,886)
29,464
27,473
26,548
nm
72 %
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
179,080
(18,924)
112,428
111,513
105,139
nm
70 %
Provision for credit losses
16,014
105,539
32,948
27,572
18,692
(85) %
(14) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
195,094
86,615
145,376
139,085
123,831
125 %
58 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
16,252
(8,074)
8,115
22,575
(951)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
31,768
117,189
13,603
2,133
3,114
(73) %
nm
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 243,114
$ 195,730
$ 167,094
$ 163,793
$ 125,994
24 %
93 %
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
j
$ 133,377
$ (14,038)
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
nm
70 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
16,252
(8,074)
8,115
22,575
(951)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
31,768
117,189
13,603
2,133
3,114
(73) %
nm
Tax effect of adjustments
(11,981)
(23,565)
(5,459)
(6,116)
(480)
(49) %
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 169,416
$ 71,512
$ 99,223
$ 102,632
$ 80,274
137 %
111 %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq. Quarter
Year
Average assets
n
$ 53,540,574
$ 39,425,975
$ 31,637,490
$ 30,668,177
$ 30,356,903
36 %
76 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,718,705
623,042
5,298
6,343
7,379
176 %
nm
Average tangible assets
o
$ 51,821,869
$ 38,802,933
$ 31,632,192
$ 30,661,834
$ 30,349,524
34 %
71 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 4,935,239
$ 3,349,761
$ 2,438,639
$ 2,567,266
$ 2,584,836
47 %
91 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,718,705
623,042
5,298
6,343
7,379
176 %
nm
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 3,216,534
$ 2,726,719
$ 2,433,341
$ 2,560,923
$ 2,577,457
18 %
25 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)
r
207,977
156,383
129,321
129,319
129,306
33 %
61 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)
s
208,545
156,383
129,801
129,733
129,673
33 %
61 %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic (1)
j / r
$ 0.64
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
(811) %
5 %
Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)
j / s
$ 0.64
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
(811) %
5 %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
62.60 %
79.71 %
57.24 %
56.07 %
59.12 %
(17.11)
3.48
Return on average assets
j / n
1.00 %
(0.14) %
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.14
(0.04)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.03 %
(0.15) %
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.18
(0.01)
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.46 %
0.89 %
1.82 %
1.80 %
1.64 %
0.57
(0.18)
Return on average common equity
j / p
10.84 %
(1.70) %
13.50 %
12.99 %
12.20 %
12.54
(1.36)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
16.63 %
(2.09) %
13.53 %
13.02 %
12.23 %
18.72
4.40
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)
m / r
$ 0.81
$ 0.46
$ 0.77
$ 0.79
$ 0.62
76 %
31 %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)
m / s
$ 0.81
$ 0.46
$ 0.76
$ 0.79
$ 0.62
76 %
31 %
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
54.85 %
53.46 %
52.01 %
51.72 %
58.27 %
1.39
(3.42)
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.27 %
0.74 %
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
0.53
0.21
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.31 %
0.75 %
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
0.56
0.25
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
1.82 %
2.01 %
2.10 %
2.12 %
1.66 %
(0.19)
0.16
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
13.77 %
8.66 %
16.14 %
15.86 %
12.46 %
5.11
1.31
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
21.13 %
10.64 %
16.18 %
15.90 %
12.49 %
10.49
8.64
(1)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ —
$ 2
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
1,719
(4,736)
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(2,255)
14,384
(116) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
2,523
(36,259)
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(5,179)
51,048
nm
MSR hedge loss
(4,986)
—
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (8,178)
$ 24,439
(133) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 145,547
$ 4,950
nm
Exit and disposal costs
3,410
3,475
(2) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 148,957
$ 8,425
nm
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 860,537
$ 477,639
80 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 94,413
$ 135,204
(30) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
8,178
(24,439)
(133) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 102,591
$ 110,765
(7) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 954,950
$ 612,843
56 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 963,128
$ 588,404
64 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 671,377
$ 362,004
85 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(148,957)
(8,425)
nm
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 522,420
$ 353,579
48 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 119,339
$ 169,748
(30) %
Provision for income taxes
40,817
56,889
(28) %
Income before provision for income taxes
160,156
226,637
(29) %
Provision for credit losses
121,553
23,496
417 %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
281,709
250,133
13 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
8,178
(24,439)
(133) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
148,957
8,425
nm
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 438,844
$ 234,119
87 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 119,339
$ 169,748
(30) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
8,178
(24,439)
(133) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
148,957
8,425
nm
Tax effect of adjustments
(35,546)
4,096
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 240,928
$ 157,830
53 %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Average assets
n
$ 46,522,265
$ 30,476,312
53 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
$ 1,173,900
$ 7,890
nm
Average tangible assets
o
$ 45,348,365
$ 30,468,422
49 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 4,146,880
$ 2,649,406
57 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
$ 1,173,900
$ 7,890
nm
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 2,972,980
$ 2,641,516
13 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)
r
182,325
129,233
41 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)
s
182,860
129,685
41 %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic (1)
j / r
$ 0.65
$ 1.31
(50) %
Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)
j / s
$ 0.65
$ 1.31
(50) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
70.30 %
59.07 %
11.23
Return on average assets
j / n
0.52 %
1.12 %
(0.60)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
0.53 %
1.12 %
(0.59)
PPNR return on average assets
k/n
1.22 %
1.66 %
(0.44)
Return on average common equity
j / p
5.80 %
12.92 %
(7.12)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
8.09 %
12.96 %
(4.87)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)
m / r
$ 1.32
$ 1.22
8 %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)
m / s
$ 1.32
$ 1.22
8 %
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
54.24 %
60.09 %
(5.85)
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.04 %
1.04 %
—
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.07 %
1.04 %
0.03
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
1.90 %
1.55 %
0.35
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
11.72 %
12.01 %
(0.29)
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
16.34 %
12.05 %
4.29
(1)
Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq. Quarter
Year
Loans and leases interest income
a
$ 551,997
$ 412,726
$ 320,747
$ 276,625
$ 231,932
34 %
138 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)
b
30,548
11,832
387
789
1,069
158 %
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
7,100
3,806
—
—
—
87 %
nm
Adjusted loans and leases interest income
d=a-b-c
$ 514,349
$ 397,088
$ 320,360
$ 275,836
$ 230,863
30 %
123 %
Taxable securities interest income
e
$ 81,617
$ 40,448
$ 18,290
$ 18,261
$ 17,340
102 %
371 %
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f
34,801
15,356
—
—
—
127 %
nm
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income
g=e-f
$ 46,816
$ 25,092
$ 18,290
$ 18,261
$ 17,340
87 %
170 %
Non-taxable securities interest income (1)
h
$ 8,010
$ 4,068
$ 1,571
$ 1,651
$ 1,721
97 %
365 %
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i
2,274
901
—
—
—
152 %
nm
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)
j=h-i
$ 5,736
$ 3,167
$ 1,571
$ 1,651
$ 1,721
81 %
233 %
Interest income (1)
k
$ 676,922
$ 476,622
$ 352,530
$ 303,857
$ 256,654
42 %
164 %
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related
l=b+f+i
67,623
28,089
387
789
1,069
141 %
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c
7,100
3,806
—
—
—
87 %
nm
Adjusted interest income (1)
m=k-l-c
$ 602,199
$ 444,727
$ 352,143
$ 303,068
$ 255,585
35 %
136 %
Interest-bearing deposits interest expense
n
$ 100,408
$ 63,613
$ 31,174
$ 9,090
$ 4,015
58 %
nm
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o
(280)
(93)
—
—
—
201 %
nm
Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense
p=n-o
$ 100,688
$ 63,706
$ 31,174
$ 9,090
$ 4,015
58 %
nm
Interest expense
q
$ 191,754
$ 101,253
$ 46,768
$ 15,924
$ 8,132
89 %
nm
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r
(337)
(150)
(57)
(57)
(57)
125 %
491 %
Adjusted interest expense
s=q-r
$ 192,091
$ 101,403
$ 46,825
$ 15,981
$ 8,189
89 %
nm
Net Interest Income (1)
t
$ 485,168
$ 375,369
$ 305,762
$ 287,933
$ 248,522
29 %
95 %
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related
u=l-r
67,286
27,939
330
732
1,012
141 %
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c
7,100
3,806
—
—
—
87 %
nm
Adjusted net interest income (1)
v=t-u-c
$ 410,782
$ 343,624
$ 305,432
$ 287,201
$ 247,510
20 %
66 %
Average loans and leases
aa
37,169,315
29,998,630
25,855,556
24,886,203
23,550,796
24 %
58 %
Average taxable securities
ab
8,656,147
4,960,966
3,042,044
3,271,185
3,410,091
74 %
154 %
Average non-taxable securities
ac
865,278
437,020
200,825
212,847
220,327
98 %
293 %
Average interest-earning assets
ad
49,442,518
37,055,705
30,305,129
29,437,103
29,108,988
33 %
70 %
Average interest-bearing deposits
ae
24,494,717
19,496,551
16,103,984
15,350,390
15,308,058
26 %
60 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
af
31,372,416
22,548,264
17,668,730
16,359,575
16,220,936
39 %
93 %
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Seq. Quarter
Year
Average yield on loans and leases
a / aa
5.95 %
5.55 %
4.92 %
4.41 %
3.94 %
0.40
2.01
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)
b / aa
0.33 %
0.16 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.17
0.31
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / aa
0.08 %
0.05 %
— %
— %
— %
0.03
0.08
Adjusted average yield on loans and leases
d / aa
5.54 %
5.34 %
4.91 %
4.40 %
3.92 %
0.20
1.62
Average yield on taxable securities
e / ab
3.77 %
3.26 %
2.40 %
2.23 %
2.03 %
0.51
1.74
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f / ab
1.61 %
1.26 %
— %
— %
— %
0.35
1.61
Adjusted average yield on taxable securities
g / ab
2.16 %
2.00 %
2.40 %
2.23 %
2.03 %
0.16
0.13
Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)
h / ac
3.70 %
3.72 %
3.13 %
3.10 %
3.13 %
(0.02)
0.57
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i / ac
1.05 %
0.84 %
— %
— %
— %
0.21
1.05
Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)
j / ac
2.65 %
2.88 %
3.13 %
3.10 %
3.13 %
(0.23)
(0.48)
Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
k / ad
5.48 %
5.19 %
4.62 %
4.10 %
3.53 %
0.29
1.95
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related
l / ad
0.55 %
0.31 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.24
0.54
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c / ad
0.06 %
0.04 %
— %
— %
— %
0.02
0.06
Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
m / ad
4.87 %
4.84 %
4.61 %
4.09 %
3.52 %
0.03
1.35
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
n / ae
1.64 %
1.32 %
0.77 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.32
1.53
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o / ae
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
—
—
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits
p / ae
1.64 %
1.32 %
0.77 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.32
1.53
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
q / af
2.45 %
1.82 %
1.05 %
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.63
2.25
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r / af
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
—
—
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
s / af
2.45 %
1.82 %
1.05 %
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.63
2.25
Net interest margin (1)
t / ad
3.93 %
4.08 %
4.01 %
3.88 %
3.41 %
(0.15)
0.52
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related
u / ad
0.55 %
0.31 %
— %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.24
0.54
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c / ad
0.06 %
0.04 %
— %
— %
— %
0.02
0.06
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
v / ad
3.32 %
3.73 %
4.01 %
3.87 %
3.40 %
(0.41)
(0.08)
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Year
Loans and leases interest income
a
$ 964,723
$ 444,074
117 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)
b
42,380
2,501
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
10,906
—
nm
Adjusted loans and leases interest income
d=a-b-c
$ 911,437
$ 441,573
106 %
Taxable securities interest income
e
$ 122,065
$ 36,151
238 %
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f
50,157
—
nm
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income
g=e-f
$ 71,908
$ 36,151
99 %
Non-taxable securities interest income (1)
h
$ 12,078
$ 3,447
250 %
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i
3,175
—
nm
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)
j=h-i
$ 8,903
$ 3,447
158 %
Interest income (1)
k
$ 1,153,544
$ 492,948
134 %
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related
l=b+f+i
95,712
2,501
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c
10,906
—
nm
Adjusted interest income (1)
m=k-l-c
$ 1,046,926
$ 490,447
113 %
Interest-bearing deposits interest expense
n
$ 164,021
$ 7,931
nm
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o
(373)
—
nm
Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense
p=n-o
$ 164,394
$ 7,931
nm
Interest expense
q
$ 293,007
$ 15,309
nm
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r
(487)
(114)
327 %
Adjusted interest expense
s=q-r
$ 293,494
$ 15,423
nm
Net Interest Income (1)
t
$ 860,537
$ 477,639
80 %
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related
u=l-r
95,225
2,387
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c
10,906
—
nm
Adjusted net interest income (1)
v=t-u-c
$ 754,406
$ 475,252
59 %
Average loans and leases
aa
33,603,781
23,061,173
46 %
Average taxable securities
ab
6,818,764
3,533,930
93 %
Average non-taxable securities
ac
652,332
227,218
187 %
Average interest-earning assets
ad
43,283,329
29,235,926
48 %
Average interest-bearing deposits
ae
22,058,850
15,459,597
43 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
af
27,034,125
16,353,064
65 %
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Year
Average yield on loans and leases
a / aa
5.77 %
3.86 %
1.91
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)
b / aa
0.25 %
0.02 %
0.23
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / aa
0.07 %
— %
0.07
Adjusted average yield on loans and leases
d / aa
5.45 %
3.84 %
1.61
Average yield on taxable securities
e / ab
3.58 %
2.05 %
1.53
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f / ab
1.48 %
— %
1.48
Adjusted average yield on taxable securities
g / ab
2.10 %
2.05 %
0.05
Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)
h / ac
3.70 %
3.03 %
0.67
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i / ac
0.98 %
— %
0.98
Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)
j / ac
2.72 %
3.03 %
(0.31)
Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
k / ad
5.35 %
3.38 %
1.97
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related
l / ad
0.45 %
0.02 %
0.43
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c / ad
0.05 %
— %
0.05
Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
m / ad
4.85 %
3.36 %
1.49
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
n / ae
1.50 %
0.10 %
1.40
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o / ae
— %
— %
—
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits
p / ae
1.50 %
0.10 %
1.40
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
q / af
2.19 %
0.19 %
2.00
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r / af
— %
— %
—
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
s / af
2.19 %
0.19 %
2.00
Net interest margin (1)
t / ad
3.99 %
3.28 %
0.71
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related
u / ad
0.44 %
0.02 %
0.42
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c / ad
0.05 %
— %
0.05
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
v / ad
3.50 %
3.26 %
0.24
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
