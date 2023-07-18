ESI Enters the St. Louis Market, Further Expanding its Midwest Platform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and ST. LOUIS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service LLC ("ESI"), a leading elevator service provider in the Midwest, announced today that it has expanded its business into the St. Louis, Missouri market. This investment marks ESI's entry into the Missouri market and represents the ninth Midwest market being serviced by ESI.

ESI will operate in St. Louis under the name "ESI St. Louis". Chris Cerny will take on the role of President and will be joined by Mark Brown as lead mechanic. Chris and Mark have deep roots in their hometown of St. Louis and have spent the last 15+ years in various sales and field roles with large international elevator companies. On the opportunity to launch ESI St. Louis and join the broader ESI platform, Chris said, "The leadership team at ESI represents exactly what is right in our industry, putting the customer first, and I am excited to share that vision with the St. Louis market."

ESI was founded over 30 years ago and has been family-owned since its inception. Today, ESI operates in the nine markets of Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toledo, Columbus, Madison, Minneapolis, Dayton, and now St. Louis. ESI will continue its growth by partnering with leading Independents in attractive markets and recruiting talented elevator mechanics, executives, and salespeople. Jason Vallee, CEO, said "Chris will join an experienced, growth-minded leadership team that is committed to supporting our local communities, delivering uncompromised service to our customers, and being the elevator employer of choice in the markets where we operate."

Brett McCay, President of ESI, has extensive leadership experience in the St. Louis market, and was committed to expanding ESI's presence into St. Louis, which he felt would benefit from a customer-focused independent. Brett said, "We're excited to support Chris and Mark while they develop their team and provide the same exceptional customer service in St. Louis that ESI provides in its eight other markets".

About ESI

Elevator Service Holdings ("ESI"), headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is an elevator service platform that operates in nine markets in the Midwest and performs elevator maintenance, repair, testing, modernization, and installation for the commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential markets. ESI's companies have decades of heritage in their markets and are operated by their locally based leadership and highly skilled technician teams. ESI continues to be an independent company that is proud to provide high-quality elevator service that keeps its customers' buildings running efficiently with the utmost respect for customers' operations. For additional information, visit www.esielevator.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Carroll Capital