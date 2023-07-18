Building Homes for Heroes joins forces with O2X Human Performance

Partnership to offer mental, physical and emotional support programs for veterans, first responders

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes , a leading national nonprofit that provides mortgage-free adaptive homes and other support services to injured veterans and first responders, has announced a new partnership with O2X Human Performance.

The collaboration will be designed to enhance mental, physical and emotional health, with O2X Human Performance programs being delivered directly to veteran and first responder populations. The resources will include human performance workshops and O2X's Integrated Specialist Programs (ISP).

O2X has worked with hundreds of public safety departments, federal agencies and the military. It provides customized programs to elevate culture, improve mental and physical wellbeing and support healthy lifestyles. The O2X curriculum targets nutrition, sleep health, stress management, yoga, resilience and other topics tailored to meet the unique needs of veterans and first responders.

"We're proud to partner with an innovative, determined and dedicated organization like Building Homes for Heroes to deliver resources to improve the lives of our nation's heroes," said Adam La Reau, co-founder at O2X Human Performance. "We're confident these programs will assist in creating sustainable lifestyle improvements."

Founded by New York businessman Andy Pujol after he volunteered in the 9/11 search-and-rescue efforts, Building Homes for Heroes has modified and gifted more than 330 homes since 2006. In September, it plans to deliver the 343rd home in honor of the 343 FDNY firefighters who died in the terrorist attacks, and the organization is on pace to reach a milestone 400th home in 2024.

In addition to providing housing, it offers programs for recipients to build better and brighter lives in academics, business and athletics.

"Having already helped our heroes with hundreds of homes, we're honored to launch our next steps into mental wellness and physical wellbeing for our nation's veterans, firefighters, police officers and emergency first responders like never before," Pujol said. "We're proud to work alongside the amazing O2X Performance team that supports several thousand people annually through their programs."

Earlier this year, the two organizations partnered on a workshop in Tampa, assisting disabled veterans with a customized curriculum led by members of the O2X team.

About O2X Human Performance

O2X Human Performance provides comprehensive, science-backed programs to hundreds of public safety departments, federal agencies and the military. O2X works with clients to elevate culture, improve mental and physical wellbeing, support healthy lifestyles and reduce health care costs associated with injuries and illnesses. Driven by results and cutting-edge research, O2X programs are designed and delivered by a team of Special Operations Veterans, high level athletes and hundreds of leading experts in their respective fields of human performance. Visit o2x.com for additional information.

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for Veterans, emergency First Responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 95.19% program rating in 2021, the 10th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for six straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Learn more at www.buildinghomesforheroes.org

