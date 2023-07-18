BoostUp.ai Launches RevBI to Accelerate the Speed of Insights for Revenue Teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai, the leading Revenue Operations & Intelligence Platform, today announced the launch of their most significant product innovation to date, RevBI (Revenue BI), to accelerate the delivery of insights and adoption of critical revenue processes. Purpose-built for revenue operations, RevBI is designed to give Revenue Operations (RevOps) leaders full control of their revenue data, BI, insights & process.

Built for for revenue operations, RevBI is designed to give RevOps leaders full control of their revenue data & insights.

BoostUp.ai is renowned for helping teams optimize their forecast and pipeline risk predictability, increase rep capacity via improved deal execution and manager rep collaboration, and boost win rates via deal risk insights. With RevBI, they're changing the game of traditional, slow reporting into an accelerated model of revenue insights that expedite both the creation and delivery of insights.

The BoostUp Command Center powered by RevBI brings an industry-first platform for BI analytics & insights, forecast intelligence & management, and deal review & pipeline management, built on a proprietary connected data engine, that shortens the time to critical insights. It gives RevOps full control over revenue management, helping them get instant visibility into root causes, ensuring revenue alignment and accountability, and accelerating pipeline and forecast accuracy.

"Revenue data is both disconnected and spread across a growing tech and data stack. This lack of pre-connected data makes the job of creating and distributing revenue insights very hard. RevOps today has to depend on centralized data analytics teams for their data, reporting, and BI needs. This dependency slows down the process of distributing insights to the field and driving the adoption of those insights to achieve revenue outcomes. Traditional BI, for example, doesn't understand what RevOps needs, doesn't have revenue targets or key metrics out of the box, and is simply not purpose-built for revenue needs," said BoostUp's CTO & Co-founder Amit Sasturkar.

"The world of RevOps has become very complex, and RevBI simplifies that complexity giving them the power to run their businesses more effectively."

RevBI is a purpose-built BI stack for RevOps with integrated metrics, data, and customizable BI dashboards and the ability to modify and inspect deals directly from BI widgets. Traditional BI tools, spreadsheets, and CRM solutions like Salesforce, while useful, have been inadequate for the unique needs of today's RevOps teams. RevBI, designed for revenue teams, tells the story of deals, accounts, emails and calls behind the data and leads to actionable paths that make the field productive with insights at their fingertips.

"RevBI has given my team and me the ability to see things 4x faster than our old approach, allowing us to lose fewer deals and change tactics as rapidly as the microelements in our market change," said Kenneth Pouliot, the CRO of SheerID. "Combine this with their extraordinary support and BoostUp becomes a must-have in your sales tech stack."

RevBI's standout capabilities include building custom metrics and time-series reporting with a fully self-serve user experience, allowing teams to build their own metrics and targets, visualize historical snapshots without constraints, and drive standardized processes across different revenue stakeholders.

"I've seen firsthand how RevBI eliminated the need for complex programming or manual calculations. With RevBI's pre-built, ready-to-use metrics, we are empowering more strategic decision-making and less data wrangling" shared Ben Schafer, Global Sales Operations Manager at Udemy. "We're doing more with less by increasing both sales efficiency and operational rigor with our RevBI rollout."

RevBI is now available at http://boostup.ai/revbi-for-revops. BoostUp.ai invites all interested parties to explore this new offering and the transformative power it brings to revenue operations.

About BoostUp.ai

BoostUp.ai is the RevOps Command Center powered by RevBI to accelerate critical revenue insights and the adoption of revenue processes. The platform gives RevOps full control over their revenue data to align teams and hold them accountable. It includes advanced analytics, deal review & management, and forecasting & pipeline management, built on an embedded warehouse that pre-connects sales activity, CRM and 3rd party data, and converts it into near-instant insights with out-of-the-box visualizations. The flexibility of the platform and the ease of creating custom metrics make adoption seamless, increase predictability and forecast accuracy, and give RevOps teams the power to proactively improve revenue performance.

