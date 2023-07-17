The Maine Lobster Industry Debuts First-Ever "Celebrate the Maine Lobster Roll," an Impactful Twist on This Iconic Summer Dish

Available at participating restaurants in Maine and shipped nationwide, the roll is available for a limited time this summer and will support the fishery, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance

PORTLAND, Maine, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobster lovers, listen up. This summer, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) is partnering with local restaurants and nationwide distributors to debut a new special: the "Celebrate the Maine Lobster Roll." Available beginning July 15, this roll is part of the MLMC's "Maine Characters" campaign celebrating the hardworking individuals responsible for carrying on this heritage industry and bringing lobsters to our tables each season.

"Everyone is familiar with Maine Lobster rolls, but not everyone knows the countless people who've helped them become the summer indulgence we all love," said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. "This summer, we're helping diners get to know the people who make this beloved meal possible with our 'Maine Characters' campaign and this special roll that celebrates their hard work and passion."

The "Maine Characters" campaign will spotlight the broad impact the fishery has on the state of Maine and will feature the stories of the individuals behind the industry – from the fishermen to the processors, dealers, trap builders, restaurants owners and more. The "Celebrate the Maine Lobster Roll" will give diners a taste of the impact with custom materials including toothpicks, placemats, sandwich paper and postcards that feature these individuals, along with a QR code to the "Maine Characters" digital hub to learn more.

The best part? Every roll sold will help support the fishery. A portion of the proceeds from the rolls will go to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance, an organization that works to ensure the health and sustainability of the fishery for future generations.

"We're proud to be serving this special lobster roll to diners who come from far and away," said Brian Langley, owner of the Union River Lobster Pot restaurant in Ellsworth. "Maine Lobster is more than a menu item, it's an integral part of the state of Maine. The fishery supports many businesses like mine, as well as countless families and coastal communities."

Lobster lovers who want to enjoy the iconic taste of Maine and support the fishery can purchase the "Celebrate the Maine Lobster Roll" at participating restaurants:

Not making it to Maine this summer? No problem. The "Celebrate the Maine Lobster Roll" will be available for purchase online via Get Maine Lobster and ships to doorsteps nationwide so you can serve up a meaningful bite of everyone's favorite summer sandwich, from beach days to backyard BBQs.

Learn more about the "Maine Characters" campaign by visiting LobsterfromMaine.com/MeetTheMaineCharacters and share on social media by using #MaineLobster and #CelebrateTheMaineLobsterRoll.

About the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), founded in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers and processors to grow demand, both for whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry, which are sustainability and traceability that's deeply rooted in tradition.

About the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance (MLCA)

The Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance (MLCA) serves to educate the public about Maine's lobstering heritage, to support scientific research that furthers the industry's conservation ethic and stewardship of ocean resources. The MLCA's mission is to foster thriving coastal communities and preserve Maine's lobstering heritage. MLCA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization which achieves its charitable mission through programs in education, research and charity.

