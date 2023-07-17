DANDY, AN END-TO-END DIGITAL DENTAL LAB, SHARES EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS ON THE BEHAVIOR OF US DENTAL PATIENTS

These Exclusive Industry Insights Aim to Revolutionize How Dental Practices Retain and Attract New Patients

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help dentists maximize their practices' efficiency and patient satisfaction, Dandy has today announced the release of its first Dandy Dental Study: Patient Experience. Through original research, Dandy hopes to ultimately bring value to the dental community in the form of need-to-know intel and actionable next steps.

"We've orchestrated a survey of US dental patients and then synthesized the data in a way that gives color and real recommendations to dentists," said (Dr.) Jeremy Wano, DMD, head of customer experience programs at Dandy. "For this first installment in particular, we honed in on three core elements of any dental practice: attracting new patients, retaining existing patients, and general findings around patient dissatisfaction. Our hope is that dentists can run with this and make meaningful change for their patients and ultimately their businesses."

This first study of the series, linked here (gated for public, please contact press@meetdandy.com for full study), is set to focus on patient experience. After noticing a "soft skills" gap in the profession, the team at Dandy chose to cast this survey to see what patients really think about their dentists, what makes them like the practice they go to, what would make them leave a practice, what they look for in a practice, and what would prompt them to endorse a practice.

One of the most valuable takeaways from the study, particularly from a marketing standpoint, is that 67% of people looking for a new dentist use online reviews, with Google being the most popular platform by a landslide (81%). Additional findings can be found below:

Attracting New Patients:

76% of people looking at online reviews seek information on location and insurance

1-in-4 look for modern dental technology in the reviews

Patients who experienced an intraoral scanner were 12% more likely to recommend a practice to those who had traditional impressions

Retaining Existing Patients:

93% of patients who said their procedures were explained well, rated their dentist 5-out-of-5

Patients who experienced the intraoral scanner perceived to have 35% less time in the chair than expected to those who had traditional impressions

Patients care far more about being seen on time than being able to have a dental appointment on a night or weekend

Patient Dissatisfaction:

8% of adult US dental patients only go to the dentist when something is wrong

72% of 26-35 year-olds have switched dentists within the past 5 years

On average patients switch dentists every 7 years

Dandy is the only end-to-end partner for dental practices incorporating digital dentistry, and practices efficiency through revolutionary technology, skillful training, and world-class support.

A dentist who is powered by Dandy, Dr. Barry Bartusiak of Bartusiak Dental Care said, "There's an absolute direct correlation between patient satisfaction and your practice's bottom line. Patients don't know if I did a good job–if I'm Da Vinci in the way I did their fillings–they have no idea. But their perception, because we treated them with respect and kindness, leads us to where we wanna be. The patient's perception is, 'Dentists are all about the same' so what sets you apart is, in their opinion, is how you treated them."

The Dandy Dental Study tapped Isurus Market Research to survey 600 Americans aged 26 and above who go to the dentist regularly and have had a dental procedure done within the last 10 years.

For more information, visit meetdandy.com, find the e-book available for download here , and direct a request for the full study and all interview inquiries to press@meetdandy.com .

About Dandy: Dandy is the only end-to-end digital partner, for dentists transforming the massive ($200B) but antiquated dental industry. By building the modern operating system for the American dental office, Dandy is empowering dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. Dental practices partner with Dandy to work with a state-of-the-art intraoral scanner, always-on expert guidance, and an integrated dental lab that all operate seamlessly together through Dandy's proprietary portal. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or follow along on Instagram @meet.dandy.

