Tau Motors Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators and Earns Top Honors as the Winner of the Small Companies (Under 100 Employees) Category

Joining Adobe, Spotify, Nvidia, Morgan Stanley, and many others

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tau Motors, an advanced technology company that develops next-generation products for electrification, was featured on Fast Company's fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to innovation at all levels, Tau was included at No. 51 overall and also topped the list as the winner of the Small Companies (Under 100 Employees) category.

Tau is leading groundbreaking work to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our generation.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, education, healthcare, technology, and many more. Fast Company editors, Accenture researchers, and a panel of distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies out of nearly 1,000 candidates. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world with measurable, visible results in their efforts to cultivate internal innovation that creates external impact.

"Alongside our partners, Tau is leading groundbreaking work to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our generation," says Wesley Pennington, Tau Founder and CEO. "We built the company because we believe the key to a more sustainable future requires modern power conversion systems that are more scalable and efficient. The work we do is made possible by our mission-aligned team, who are an inspiration every day and make the company such a special place to be a part of. Together we have made Tau a platform for innovation, providing a culture that encourages exploration, iteration, diversity, and inclusion."

Fast Company honored Tau based on its revolutionary power conversion platform, which is posed to disrupt multiple industries and reshape the world's energy in applications ranging from electric vehicles to the grid. The company is initially focused on the electrification of transportation where its technology platform provides industry leading scale, economics, and performance.

Tau's work is fundamentally multidisciplinary, requiring broad perspective and input from a variety of fields and disciplines. The company's commitment to innovation and scientific progress includes a long-term advanced research partnership alongside the Chief Scientist of Tau's platform, Matthias Preindl, PhD, who also leads Columbia University's Motor Drive and Power Electronic Lab. This innovative program allows Tau to pursue novel concepts that require a fundamental research component. Through the collaboration, the team is able to advance both the technology and the field while supporting leading research and providing opportunities for emerging scientists and engineers.

About Tau

Tau Motors, Inc. is an advanced technology company that designs and develops next-generation products for electrification. Tau has pioneered technologies that leverage the company's software-defined hardware platform to provide industry leading scale, economics, and performance. The company's products include innovations across electric machines, power electronics, inverters, charging systems, controllers, and beyond. As a technology company, Tau partners with industry to develop and deploy products on the company's platform. At its core, Tau is made of exceptionally talented people – and we are hiring! Visit us at taumotors.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

