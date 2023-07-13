American Red Cross Elects Kathryn McLay as New Member to National Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross elects to its National Board of Governors, Kathryn McLay, chief executive officer, Sam's Club.

"What an honor to welcome Kathryn McLay to the Red Cross Board of Governors. She brings tremendous expertise and deep knowledge of large operations, financial services, and investments," said Chairman Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. "Kathryn's experience and leadership will ensure the American Red Cross can carry out its humanitarian mission and continue to help those in need."

The Red Cross is led by a Board of Governors who govern, direct and oversee management of the business of the organization. At the Annual Meeting of the Red Cross held on July 12, 2023, delegates from local Red Cross units elected Kathryn to a three-year term.

Kathryn joined Walmart in 2015 as vice president of U.S. Finance & Strategy and held a number of leadership roles before becoming CEO of Sam's Club. Prior to Walmart, Kathryn previously worked at Deloitte, Qantas Airlines, and Australian retailer Woolworths where she held positions in corporate audit, as the general manager for business development, and executive leadership roles throughout Woolworths' retail and supply chain.

