HENRIETTA, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Tech Outlook Magazine has selected Turbett Surgical as one of its Top 10 MedTech Startups in their 2023 special edition.

Turbett Surgical CEO Mike Zimmer and co-founder Rob Turbett (PRNewswire)

Turbett Surgical Featured as a Top 10 MedTech Startup 2023

"We are glad to feature Turbett Surgical as one of the Top 10 MedTech Startups - 2023," said Alex D'souza, Managing Editor of MedTech Outlook. "This recognition is a testament to Turbett Surgical's expertise in medical instrument sterilization. Turbett Surgical's Pod is a game-changing innovation that enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in ORs and sterile processing departments."

Mike Zimmer, CEO of Turbett Surgical, Inc. shares his team's pride in being recognized by Medical Tech Outlook Magazine. "Our hard-working employees and our loyal distributor network can't be more excited about the growing acceptance of the Turbett Pod. Hospital Administrators, Surgeons, Operating Room staff and Sterile Processing Departments are all benefiting from the productivity gained when using the Turbett Instrument Pod". This recognition by MedTech is further validation of the value of multi-tray sterilization".

Following is a link to the article. HTML Link https://www.medicaltechoutlook.com/turbett-surgical

About Turbett Surgical:

Founded in 2013, Turbett Surgical, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company committed to delivering instrument reprocessing solutions to hospitals and surgery centers. Our patented instrument sterilization POD system, the Turbett POD, is used in operating rooms to support the surgical instrument sterilization process.

For more information, visit https://turbettsurgical.com/

About Medical Tech Outlook

MedTech Outlook is a leading medical technology magazine that reaches over 97,000 qualified print and digital subscribers across the U.S. Our subscribers include Chief Regulatory Officer, Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, Director of Compliance and Regulations, Managers - Regulatory & Compliance, Medical Device Quality, and Compliance Experts, Sr. Regulatory Affairs/Compliance Specialists, Department Heads, and other senior-level executives. It is the go-to resource for senior-level Medical Technology officials and decision-makers to learn and share their experiences with products/solutions, techniques, and medical technology trends following a unique peer learning approach.



For more information, https://www.medicaltechoutlook.com/

