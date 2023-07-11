Travel + Leisure Announces Winners of 2023 World's Best Awards Revealing the Top Cities, Islands, Hotels, Cruise Lines and More

Charleston, Oaxaca, Hawaiian Airlines, Golden Isles, Yellowstone National Park, Among Top Winners

New Airline Takes #1 Spot for First Time in 28 Years

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure announces the best travel destinations and organizations across the globe, according to the results of the 2023 World's Best Awards' reader survey. The 28th edition of the World's Best Awards highlight the leaders in travel, including top cities, islands, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, airports and more. The complete survey results are available now on TravelandLeisure.com and in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 21.

August 2023 Issue of Travel + Leisure (PRNewswire)

Spanning 122 category lists, this year's survey results yielded many surprises, including a new airline claiming the #1 spot for Best International Airline for the first time in 28 years and a new winner in the Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line category. Two categories were introduced this year, Best Luxury Villa Rental Companies and Best Trains, to reflect changes in the way we travel now.

Highlights from worldwide rankings include Best Cities Overall with Oaxaca, Udaipur and Kyoto claiming the top three spots. The winners of the Top 100 Hotels Overall span 32 countries across 5 continents, with the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet emerging at the top. Domestic lists cover the Top Islands in the Continental U.S. with Georgia's Golden Isles landing at #1, as well as the Top City and Resort Hotels in destinations such as New York, Chicago, Charleston, Vegas, and Miami. The Peninsula Chicago was named the Top City Hotel in the Continental U.S., and the Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection named the Top Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S.

"For 28 years, Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards have served as a reliable resource and guide for remarkable destinations and exceptional experiences," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "This year's awards reflect the ever-evolving landscape of travel, with new categories and new winners capturing the changing preferences of modern travelers. We hope this list will inspire our audience to embrace the transformative power of travel."

Additional highlights from this year's World's Best Awards are as follows:

TOP 10 WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2023

Oaxaca, Mexico Udaipur, India Kyoto, Japan Ubud, Indonesia San Miguel de Allende , México Mexico City, Mexico Tokyo, Japan Istanbul, Turkey Bangkok, Thailand Mumbai, India

TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2023

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico New Orleans, Louisiana Savannah, Georgia Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Nashville, Tennessee Alexandria, Virginia San Antonio, Texas

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2023 WINNERS OVERALL

WORLD'S BEST CITY: Oaxaca, Mexico

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND: Capella Hotels & Resorts

WORLD'S BEST LUXURY VILLA RENTAL COMPANY*: Tuscany Now & More

WORLD'S BEST ISLAND: Great Barrier Reef Islands, Australia

WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Virgin Voyages

WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Cunard

WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Viking Cruises

WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Viking Cruises

WORLD'S BEST INTIMATE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE: Quasar Expeditions

WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE: Aqua Expeditions

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE: La Compagnie

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE: Hawaiian Airlines

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: Singapore Changi Airport

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER: Alluring Africa

WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR: ATJ

WORLD'S BEST RENTAL CAR COMPANY: National Car Rental

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA: The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA: The Ranch Malibu

WORLD'S BEST U.S. NATIONAL PARK: Yellowstone National Park

WORLD'S BEST TRAINS*: Rocky Mountaineer, North America

*Denotes new 2023 category.

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host a World's Best Awards celebration at Peak at the Edge in New York City on July 18 in honor of this year's winners.

For the complete World's Best Awards 2023 survey methodology, visit travelandleisure.com.

