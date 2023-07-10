Zesty Paws® Dominates the US Pet Supplement Market Establishing Category Leadership

Leading Pet Supplements Brand is Recognized as #1 Brand of Pet Supplements in the USA*

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, an award-winning functional pet supplement brand, announced today it has been officially recognized as USA's #1 Brand of Pet Supplements* according to Euromonitor, a trusted global market research company.

Zesty Paws has been officially recognized as the USA’s #1 Brand of Pet Supplements* according to Euromonitor (PRNewswire)

This certification solidifies Zesty Paws® as America's leader in both dollar and unit sales in the highly competitive pet supplement industry, and reaffirms the brand's commitment to excellence, as well as acknowledges its dedication to improving the health of pets worldwide. With a focus on creating innovative formulas, Zesty Paws® has consistently delivered premium products that address a wide range of pet health topics. From joint and gut support to digestive health and calming solutions, Zesty Paws® offers a comprehensive line of high-quality functional supplements backed by science to meet the nutritional needs of cats and dogs in all life stages.

In addition to the recognition, Zesty Paws is also pleased to announce the recent appointment of Akash Bedi as the North America CEO for H&H Group. Bedi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to this role. His deep understanding of the industry landscape, coupled with his passion for innovation, makes him an ideal choice to lead the North America brands into the next phase of growth. Bedi will also retain his Group role as H&H Group Global Chief Strategy & Operations Officer.

"We're proud to celebrate Zesty Paws being recognized as the #1 Brand of Pet Supplements in the USA* as it reflects the dedication that we have to creating quality products that have earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents around the world," said Bedi. "Zesty Paws has been revolutionizing the pet supplements category since its launch in 2015, and this certification brings H&H Group one step closer to realizing the company's vision of being recognized as a global leader in health and nutrition for people and their pets."

Zesty Paws continues to sustain high double-digit revenue growth and is positioned as one of the omni-channel brands with leading market position in e-commerce channel, and a growing footprint in the pet specialty, retail, and independent pet stores with products in over 10,000 stores across the United States. Zesty Paws is also expanding its reach outside of the US into new markets including Canada, United Kingdom, China, Singapore and more, leveraging on the strength of its product superiority and leadership position built in the US.

ABOUT ZESTY PAWS®

At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. Zesty Paws is the #1 selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA** and stands as an innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements, dedicated to guiding and empowering pets on their wellness journey. Knowing that pet parents believe their pet is their soulmate, we take pride in our commitment to providing innovative and premium pet supplements, as well as unparalleled customer service. Our products have over 350,000 5-star ratings and reviews*** and have been regularly recognized as bestsellers on Amazon. Zesty Paws® was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Petcare Brands in 2022 in the Digestive Support for Dogs category. Zesty Paws is a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, value sales in RSP, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.

** Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.

***Ratings and reviews based on all Zesty Paws® supplements on ZestyPaws.com via Power Reviews, Amazon, and Chewy in the US and as of June 21st, 2023.

ABOUT H&H GROUP

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company. Dynamic, courageous, and ambitious in its mission to make people healthier and happier, the Group strives to inspire wellness while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Consumer brands include Biostime, Swisse, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold Pet, Dodie, Good Goût and Aurelia London. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("H&H INTL HLDG" stock code 1112), with a second head office in London. More than 3,300 team members are located across 14 countries.

ABOUT EUROMONITOR

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions on how, where and when to grow your business. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research on every key trend and driver, we help you make sense of global markets.

