Dogtopia Celebrates Mascot's Birthday with the Scruffy Lookalike Contest

In honor of their beloved mascot's birthday, Dogtopia is looking for his long-lost twin

PHOENIX, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise, announced today their Scruffy Lookalike Contest in celebration of their mascot Scruffy's birthday. From July 10 through August 7, you can enter your own BFFF (Best Furry Friend Forever) for a chance to win.

You can participate by submitting a photo of your pup here or by adding a photo to your Instagram with the hashtag #ScruffysTwin. The winner will be featured in a national social media campaign for Dogtopia and receive a swag bag full of goodies for you and your pup.

"What better way to celebrate our BFFF's birthday than finding his twin?" Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia, said. "Representing the ultimate Dogtopia Dog, Scruffy embodies all the elements of a well-rounded daycare dog and the wellness benefits Dogtopia offers. We are excited to share our contest with the Dogtopia community and give all pet parents the chance to showcase their adorable family members."

Anyone who has a dog is eligible to participate, whether or not their dog goes to a Dogtopia daycare. Full terms and conditions of the contest can be found here, and the winner will be selected by August 31, 2023.

Providing personalized care for pups in a fun, safe, and climate-controlled environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its three key focuses: safe socialization, exercise, and education. More than your standard daycare, Dogtopia is the perfect place for pups to gain important social skills, play with new furry friends, and burn off excess energy under the supervised care of professionally trained Canine Coaches. For more information about Dogtopia and to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

