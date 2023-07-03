COREVITAS® VANTAGE® SIMULATIONS WINS AWARD FOR BEST USE OF INNOVATION

Patient pathway mapping tool developed with Biogen wins BOBI award

WALTHAM, Mass., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC, the gold-standard provider of real-world evidence solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has received the 2023 BOBI (Best of Business Intelligence) Award for Best Use of Innovation from the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA) at their annual awards gala on June 12, 2023. The BOBI Awards recognize excellence across the healthcare business intelligence spectrum.

CorEvitas was recognized for its innovative Vantage Simulations solution, a patient pathway mapping and modeling tool.

CorEvitas was recognized for its innovative Vantage Simulations solution, a patient pathway mapping and modeling tool. This award recognized the irritable bowel disease (IBD) pathway simulation model developed by CorEvitas and Biogen to support infusion clinics struggling with a high patient load, by identifying the resources and equipment required for a robust, sustainable infusion service. Creating transparency around the patient pathway, then adding real-world data and configurable local inputs, facilitates informed and evidence-driven planning by clinicians and commissioners to optimize services and improve patient outcomes.

"COVID-19 brought shortcomings and inequalities within the National Health System (NHS) sharply into focus, while the introduction of Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) requires clinical pathways to be restructured to realize targets and service efficiencies," emphasized Parita Patel, CorEvitas Product Director. "The need for digital tools to support decision-making is pressing, and our user-friendly, real-world data-driven modeling tool transforms the approach to service redesign, enabling confident and quick decision-making by healthcare providers and practitioners."

IBD has a profound impact on a patient's life, requiring lifelong expert care and treatment. One in every 123 people living in the UK suffers from Crohn's disease or colitis, increasing to one in every 67 people over 70.5 years of age. There is currently no cure for either disease, and the financial impact on the NHS for IBD care is comparable to conditions like heart disease and cancer. The 15 million people in England with long-term conditions like IBD have the greatest healthcare needs of the population.

Biogen and CorEvitas are delighted to be recognized by the BHBIA and BOBI Awards for their innovative IBD pathway simulation model. The BOBI Awards team commented, "The judges were impressed with the wide-reaching impact, including positive impact on the NHS...the approach was really innovative."

In addition to Parita Patel, applicants for this award included Eva Fuchs, CorEvitas Solutions Specialist; Ivan Rickard, Biogen National Market Access Manager, UK/Ire Biosimilars; and Simon Keady, Biogen EU Market Access Lead – Biosimilars.

To learn more about Vantage Simulations, visit www.corevitas.com/vantage/simulations. For additional information on CorEvitas' Vantage real-world data business intelligence solutions, visit www.corevitas.com/vantage.

About CorEvitas

CorEvitas is a science-led, real-world data intelligence company. Using syndicated registry data and analytic services to understand the real-world safety, effectiveness, and patient experience of therapeutics, CorEvitas provides the life sciences industry with the objective data and clinical insights to demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. The company operates nine major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the US, Canada, and Japan, collecting data from over 400 participating investigator sites, including the collection of biosamples linked to deep clinical data. CorEvitas recently expanded its services to include Pregnancy Registries through the acquisition of Pregistry, LLC. CorEvitas also conducts client-sponsored registries through its Patient Powered Registries business, employing a transformative patient-focused registry model to support research needs for patient-centered outcomes across all therapeutic areas. The company's regulatory-grade registry data is complemented by its Patient Experience business, supporting evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle, as well as its Specialty EMR Data business and retinal data set. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity. www.corevitas.com

