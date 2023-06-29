Unlock the Benefits of Trending Supplement, L-Glutamine, With Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore™, a Revolutionary Dietary Supplement That Supports The Gut Lining to Help Promote Weight Loss and Better Digestive Health

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Glutamine, a versatile amino acid, has gained significant attention online due to its remarkable health benefits. This trending nutrient is known for its potential to support various aspects of well-being. From helping promote digestive health to aiding in weight management and boosting energy levels, L-Glutamine has become a subject of interest among health-conscious individuals seeking holistic solutions. Those interested in this trending supplement can experience the remarkable effects of L-gGutamine with Gundry MD Total Restore.

Gundry MD Total Restore is a unique dietary supplement that contains L-Glutamine as one of its key ingredients. It is specifically designed to address common gut health issues such as occasional gas, bloating, digestive problems, cravings for unhealthy foods, and unwanted weight gain, and aims to support overall health and well-being. (PRNewswire)

Gundry MD Total Restore is a unique dietary supplement that contains L-Glutamine as one of its key ingredients. It is specifically designed to address common gut health issues such as occasional gas, bloating, digestive problems, cravings for unhealthy foods, and unwanted weight gain, and aims to support overall health and well-being. Gundry MD Total Restore features a potent blend of carefully selected ingredients that help nourish the digestive tract, help achieve weight loss goals, and enhance energy levels. With its "gut hero" ingredients and amino acids, Total Restore supports the gut lining, promoting a healthier and lighter-feeling body.†*

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is a revolutionary supplement crafted with 16 potent ingredients to combat the absorption of lectins that bind to the gut lining. Lectins, proteins found in various foods, can potentially harm the gut lining, allowing harmful substances to enter the bloodstream. This can lead to weight gain, skin problems, brain fog, and unhealthy food cravings. With Gundry MD Total Restore users can address the challenges associated with lectin consumption and a compromised gut lining. By incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into your daily routine, you can nourish and help support the gut lining, assisting the body in repairing the damage caused by the passage of harmful particles. This dietary supplement's formula is free from artificial sweeteners and added sugars, ensuring a powerful and effective supplement. With its 4-in-1 formula, Gundry MD Total Restore supports physical energy levels, enhances the presence of healthy gut bacteria, supports digestive health, and even helps manage unhealthy food cravings and joint discomfort.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore Key Ingredients

Gundry MD Total Restore combines four essential ingredients known for their remarkable benefits, including elevated energy levels, improved skin health, and joint support. These carefully selected ingredients are:†*

L-Glutamine: an amino acid that plays a vital role in curbing cravings for unhealthy or "junk" food, and helps support healthier dietary choices.

PepZin GI™: A unique blend of Zinc and L-Carnosine that encourages a healthy gut lining for supported stomach health.

Licorice root extract: A potent extract that contributes to the well-being of the gut wall, promoting its overall health and integrity.

N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine: A powerful compound that aids in joint discomfort relief and supports the gut in its battle against lectins.

Other beneficial ingredients in Gundry MD's Total Restore include:

Magnesium

Wormwood Powder

Marshmallow Root Powder

Black Pepper Seeds Powder

Cinnamon Bark PowderGrape Seed Extract

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Maitake Mushroom Extract

Berberine Bark Powder

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

To unlock the full potential of Gundry MD Total Restore , simply take three capsules daily. These capsules are designed for easy swallowing, ensuring convenience for all users.Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking all three capsules with your largest meal of the day to optimize absorption and effectiveness. Alternatively, if it suits your schedule better, you have the flexibility to take one capsule with each meal throughout the day.

Consistency is key to achieving optimal results, so incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into your daily routine is highly advised. By following the recommended dosage and maintaining regular use, you can fully experience the transformative benefits of Gundry MD Total Restore.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee. The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD Youtube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Dr. Gundry's latest book, Unlocking the Keto Code reveals the key to healthy living comes down to optimizing a biological mechanism. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry Youtube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

