SPORTS UNIFIED EUROPE, A SUBSIDIARY OF HELLAS, EARNS ISO 14001:2015 CERTIFICATION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

BRAGA, Portugal, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Unified Europe, a division of Sports Provision Group and a subsidiary of Hellas, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the prestigious ISO 14001:2015 certification from Bureau Veritas. This remarkable global recognition serves as a resounding testament to the company's unwavering dedication to environmental management, economic sustainability, and social responsibility. By adhering to rigorous international standards for good environmental practices, this achievement underscores Sports Unified Europe's profound commitment to safeguarding the environment and fostering strong partnerships with customers, suppliers, and the global community.

Sports Unified Europe has achieved a milestone obtaining a prestigious ISO 14001:2015 certification from Bureau Veritas

"Given the current environmental challenges, the development of policies focused on mitigating the environmental impacts inherent in our growing organization was crucial," says Filipe Macedo, Business Development Manager at Sports Unified Europe. "Over the past 12 months, Sports Unified Europe has implemented an environmental management system aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to demonstrate our commitment as a global partner." "By presenting itself to the market as an organization certified in accordance with the NP EN ISO 14001:2015 benchmark, internationally recognized for the validation of the Good Environmental Practices implemented, SUE guarantees its customers, suppliers, and global society not only its commitment to environmental protection but also that the entire organization, production chain and distributor develops practices and operational processes aligned with guidelines focused on environmental, economic and social sustainability. "

The establishment of Sports Unified Europe's Environmental Management System (EMS) required formulating comprehensive environmental policies and securing a steadfast commitment from every employee to ensure its success. These policies embody a set of principles aimed at enhancing environmental protection, particularly through pollution prevention, while fostering wholehearted dedication from every individual within the company to embrace and uphold the new EMS.

Sports Unified Europe will undergo rigorous annual audits conducted by an accredited external body to guarantee continuous compliance and alignment with the NP EN ISO 14001 reference standard. As the manufacturer of sustainable pads and infill solutions utilized in Hellas turf systems, Sports Unified Europe proudly offers a range of 100% recyclable products that enable clients to significantly reduce water usage. Among these innovative solutions are Eliá Renufill™ infill, SoteriaMax and SoteriaLight Shockpad.

With the attainment of the ISO 14001:2015 certification, Sports Unified Europe solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the pursuit of sustainable practices within the industry. By exemplifying an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, the company sets an inspiring example for businesses worldwide, encouraging them to embrace the vital principles of sustainability for the betterment of our planet.

Sports Unified Europe – Sports Unified Europe, a division of Sports Provision Europe, was founded on the belief that safety and field performance are intrinsically linked. Boasting decades of experience, Sports Unified Europe employs design systems, especially for synthetic turf. By cooperating with top-level research institutes and working closely with scientists; Sports Unified Europe aims to be at the forefront of innovation and creativity. This intensive collaborative work has already resulted in the creation of innovative shock absorbing components and infills. Sports Unified Europe is a proud full member of the European Synthetic Turf Council and participates in all major specialty reunions and conferences dedicated to the industry.

ESG – Sports Unified Europe is embarking on an important and transformative journey to incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into all aspects of its operations. With a deep understanding of its responsibilities to the environment and society, SUE is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment and promoting a fair and inclusive society. The primary objective of Sports Unified Europe is to create a sustainable future that not only benefits their business but also positively impacts the world at large.

Hellas – Hellas is the largest full-service sports company in the US, specializing in the installation of sports surfaces, lighting, and facility amenities. Working alongside companies like Sports Unified Europe, Hellas ensures the highest quality, eco-friendly materials are used to manufacture its sports surfacing materials, including Eliá Renufill™ infill, SoteriaMax and SoteriaLight Shockpad. With offices located around the globe, Hellas is a trusted partner for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports organizations.

Contact: Filipe Macedo

fmacedo@sportsprovision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hellas