REI Co-op to open in Durango, Colorado in spring 2025

New store will be the tenth location in state

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open in Durango, Colorado in spring 2025. The store will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snowsports and more. In addition, certified mechanics will tune and repair equipment through a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop.

REI Durango will open in spring 2025. (credit: Hillside Architecture, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

"We have long been interested in joining the Durango community. Despite the closest REI store being over 100 miles away, we have nearly 9,000 active members in the area," said Janet Hopkins, REI regional director. "We look forward to being a resource to all and partnering with nonprofits doing incredible work to protect natural places and create belonging in the outdoors."

Store Facts

Location: Newly constructed building at the northwest corner of Turner Drive and U.S. Highway 550, Durango, CO 81303

Store Size: 22,000 square feet

bike shop , curbside pickup Store Features: Full-service ski and snowboard shop , buy online-pick up in store,

REI Co-op Membership: Nearly 9,000 members in Durango , 2.2 million members in Colorado , 250,000 members in the Albuquerque - Santa Fe, New Mexico media market DMA

Closest REI stores to Durango : Grand Junction, Colorado (130 miles away, current location opened in 2018); Santa Fe, New Mexico (155 miles away, opened 2008)

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into the expertise of REI's store staff and online resources such as its Expert Advice library to learn or advance skills, plan adventures, and more. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits, including a used gear trade-in program called Re/Supply, discounts on shop services and experiences, an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, and more.

REI's philanthropy efforts are centered on the belief that the outdoors should be a place where everyone can be themselves, access opportunities, and connect with their community. Locally, REI staff identify regional organizations whose missions focus on improving access to outdoor recreation places, as well as those connecting nearby underrepresented communities to time outdoors. More broadly, the co-op partners with state and national nonprofits that advocate for policies to protect the outdoors, for everyone. Last year, these combined efforts equated to $6.9 million invested in 503 nonprofits.

The co-op also founded a publicly supported charity called the REI Cooperative Action Fund. The community supported nonprofit partners with nonprofits to build a more equitable outdoors. REI store teams also can recommend local nonprofits to receive support from the REI Fund. To learn more about recipients in Colorado and New Mexico visit https://www.reifund.org/grantees/locations.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Durango. Candidates interested in joining the team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and learn about the general hiring timeline. Candidates can set a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. All employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to #OptOutside. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks candidates who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Co-op