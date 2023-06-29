HONOR Reimagines the Future of Smartphones

Company announced the date of the launch event for its upcoming flagship foldable smartphone HONOR Magic V2 at MWC Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced that it will host a launch event for its next flagship foldable smartphone, HONOR Magic V2. During a MWC Shanghai keynote session entitled "What's Next for Smartphones" and a CEO Tech Talk hosted by John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, Ltd., George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., shared key insights into the roles that artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and its human-centric focus play on driving smartphone innovation, and revealed that date for its upcoming HONOR Magic V2 launch, which is set for July 12 in Beijing.

Unwavering Commitment to Push the Boundaries of Innovation

HONOR believes that the technology industry and the market are driven by the cycle of innovation, not of the economy. "Smartphones represent the ultimate combination of computing systems, communications technologies, display technologies, and AI platforms, tearing down boundaries by integrating various other devices and new technologies," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd. "New AI and communications technology are fueling a new wave of smartphone innovation, creating virtually limitless possibilities for us to explore. It is our responsibility as a company to embrace these opportunities and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with smartphones."

Spearheading the Advancement of Human-centric Technology

During the presentation, Zhao invited the audience to join him in imagining the vast possibilities that come with AI and 5G technologies and showcased HONOR's key advances in on-device AI, communications, display, battery life, and device portability. HONOR continues to embrace the possibilities of AI innovation by applying AI across various usage scenarios, and is exploring the possibilities of harnessing large language models (LLM) on devices to spearhead the advancement of human-centric technology in smartphones and beyond.

Recognizing how communications technology has evolved from 1G to 5G in the past five decades and how 5G has been tearing down the boundary between the physical and digital, Zhao shared how HONOR continues to optimize its information communications capabilities to provide a more seamless user experience. Through the integration of software and hardware, and improvements in cellular network, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, HONOR fully optimizes the performance of devices in environments with poor signal quality, such as basements, shopping malls, elevators, and subways, facilitating a smoother experience for all. HONOR will also explore using satellites to enable users to stay connected and safe even in extreme conditions.

As digital content and platforms become more accessible, HONOR sees the need to put a greater focus on developing human-centric display technologies that are in line with evolving user behaviors. Reinforcing HONOR's commitment to user wellness, Zhao mentioned that HONOR aims to create display viewing experiences that are as comfortable and immersive as viewing the natural world. The brand has introduced a range of eye-caring features, including Flicker-free PWM Dimming and Circadian Night Display, to provide protection for users' eyes around the clock.

Balancing Compact Design and Powerful Performance with New Materials and Form Factors

In addition to connectivity and display, HONOR also understands users' concerns around the balance between compact design and powerful performance. Committed to delivering human-centric innovation, HONOR has continued to explore new materials and form factors, bringing the Super-light Titanium Hinge and Silicon-carbon Battery to life.

HONOR's commitment to innovation and facilitating global collaboration for change was also evident at the event. Zhao encouraged industry players to harness the power of innovation to create new, exciting experiences for consumers. Zhao concluded his keynote session with a sneak preview of the HONOR Magic V2, the upcoming revolutionary HONOR flagship foldable device. The device is set to launch in Beijing on July 12, and is poised to set a new standard in foldable smartphone technology.

