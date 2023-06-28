Top New York Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matthew White Chosen as NewBeauty Top Doctor for 7th Year

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is pleased to announce that double board-certified facial plastic surgeon W. Matthew White has been named a NewBeauty Top Doctor for the 7th year in a row. Dr. White is a highly regarded expert, recognized for his commitment to patient care and his expertise in facial plastic surgery.

Dr. White has been featured in numerous publications and media outlets, including The New York Times, Vogue, and on Good Morning America Health. With a new state of the art, fully accredited QUAD A office-based surgical suite, Dr. White's practice offers the very forefront of technology and technique. His white glove service makes him not only one of the top facial plastic surgeons in New York, but a sought-after surgeon by patients around the world.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care. As a trusted beauty authority for nearly two decades, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership with Dr. White highlights his outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. White for another year and look forward to continuing to work with him to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of facial plastic surgery.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

