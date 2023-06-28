OneTrust Integrates with Snowflake to Automate Data Discovery, Classification, and Access Governance

Enabling customers to identify, classify, and de-risk data at scale on the Snowflake Platform

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, announces an enhanced integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to automate policy enforcement of data access based on privacy, consent, and data classification.

Together with Snowflake, OneTrust Privacy & Data Governance enables data teams to better understand where sensitive data lives in the Data Cloud, use their data responsibly, and ensure proper consent has been granted for personal data. Through this integration, organizations can catalog and classify data down to the field level and enforce access governance that respects customer consent.

OneTrust's approach to data governance supports artificial intelligence (AI) use cases specifically by ensuring "do not train" data labels are accurately tagged for any data within the Snowflake Data Cloud. This strategic measure effectively prevents data that requires consent or is prohibited from being used in machine learning (ML) training from being erroneously incorporated into ML training pipelines. This level of granularity facilitates the automation of privacy and compliance policies on personal and regulated data processing.

"Developers, data scientists, and data engineers need a trust and safety layer when accessing, using, and manipulating data," said Blake Brannon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at OneTrust. "OneTrust Privacy & Data Governance and Snowflake help them understand if they're using personal and sensitive data, ensure the right access policies are enforced, and feel confident that data is being used responsibly across the business."

Customers leveraging this integration can drive more effective and efficient data governance programs on the Snowflake Platform:

Govern data at scale: Automatically identify, classify, and apply Data Tags in Snowflake, including unstructured data, personal data, sensitive data, PII, and other critical data

Ensure consent and compliance across platforms: Intelligently mask data in Snowflake based on user role, ensuring that it is only available for consented purposes or access-levels, and in compliance with global regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and more

OneTrust's Privacy & Data Governance Cloud offers one platform for security, marketing, and privacy teams to discover, control, and activate the responsible use of data throughout their organization. Privacy Management, Data Discovery & Governance, and Consent & Preferences come together to help organizations better understand their data across the business, meet regulatory requirements, and provide transparency and choice to individuals.

See OneTrust Data Discovery in action: Visit OneTrust at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas from June 26-29 at booth #1031-A.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

