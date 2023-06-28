New Findings from Barclays US Consumer Bank Show Travelers Prioritize Miles and Points to Make Today's Travel Possible

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the busy Fourth of July holiday travel week, Barclays US Consumer Bank is releasing an excerpt from its points, loyalty, and travel report, which will be available in August 2023.

Excerpt from the points, loyalty, and travel report from Barclays; survey conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. adult travelers, between May 19 and May 27, 2023. “Travelers” defined as having traveled by air in the past 12 months, and likely to travel again in the next 12 months. The report will be available in August 2023. (PRNewswire)

Findings highlight that miles and points make it possible for consumers to travel, especially in today's challenging economic environment.

76% of loyalty and rewards program members couldn't imagine taking the kinds of trips they want without the benefits of such programs

44% of travelers say earning the most travel rewards is more important than getting the lowest price

During times of economic uncertainty, travelers prioritize lower fees (52%), flexibility in redeeming miles and points (47%), and the ability to earn more miles and points (46%)

Compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, 36% of travelers are more focused on accumulating rewards now and 39% remain as focused on accumulating rewards

Barclays partnered with independent market research company Wakefield Research, whose team conducted a survey among 1,000 U.S. adult travelers to understand attitudes, sentiments and behaviors related to travel loyalty and rewards programs. Data was collected from May 19 to May 27, 2023. "Travelers" defined as having traveled by air in the past 12 months, and likely to travel again in the next 12 months. For questions or to receive the full report in August, contact USCBMediaRelations@Barclays.com.

