The Peplinski Group Brings MyndVR to its Managed Senior Care Communities

New deployment is powered by MyndVR's partnership with Select Rehabilitation

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences for the aging population, announced today that it has partnered with the Peplinski Group to bring its award-winning VR technology to the group's ten managed senior care communities throughout Michigan. Unique to this community launch is the introduction of MyndVRx(sm), a specialized portfolio of VR therapy tools designed with Select Rehab, Orio Cognitive, and powered by the all new XR Elite immersive glasses by HTC Vive.

Michigan has a high concentration of over two million adults 60+. Homes managed by The Peplinski Group will be the first in Michigan to offer MyndVRx to residents in each community.

"With this technology, we can take our seniors out of the four walls of their therapy room and place them in a kitchen, a grocery store, a tool shed, and practice movements that affect their activities of daily living," said Rick Ackerman of The Peplinski Group. "This is the future of senior care and we're excited to see how it enhances the lives of everyone here."

"We are excited to deploy MyndVRx with The Peplinski Group, one of the most innovative managers of skilled care in the state of Michigan," said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. "Our mission is to empower seniors to reach their therapeutic goals by making therapy fun, engaging and rewarding using virtual reality."

Shay Lieber, administrator of Stratford Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center added, "We are committed to improving patient outcomes and experiences by using the most advanced and cutting-edge technology to enhance the lives of seniors in our care. MyndVR's technology allows us to provide seniors with patient-centered, outcome-driven therapies to achieve and maintain their highest quality of life."

As part of the MyndVR solution, Peplinski will be receiving HTC VIVE's latest immersive glasses in all locations throughout Michigan.

Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC added, "The all-new VIVE XR Elite represents a major milestone for XR technology by combining lightweight ergonomics, color passthrough and enhanced processing power to deliver XR experiences for older adults with stunning visual clarity, advanced hand-tracking, and 3D spatial audio. We are honored to work with MyndVR to continue improving the quality of life for seniors around the globe."

For more information, please visit: www.myndvr.com

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutics for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and adults aging at home in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. MyndVR is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content that enables older adults to interact with the outside world in innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and positive outcomes. MyndVR is partnered with Select Rehabilitation, the leading provider of contract therapy services in senior care with over 21,000 therapists and Orio Cognitive, the leading provider of immersive therapeutics in Europe. MyndVR also co-created DigitalTherapyNOW.org – a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Digital Therapeutics Act of 2023. For more, visit MyndVR.com.

About The Peplinski Group.

Our teams of caregivers work together to provide our residents with the ability to reach their highest level of physical and social well- being. We are dedicated to supporting a caring home with compassion toward those who depend on our teams of care providers.

The Peplinski Group, Inc. is a family owned and operated manager of both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care, providing management support of ten skilled nursing facilities in lower Michigan. With over 40 years in the long-term care profession, we feel confident that residents and families will notice an enhanced level of quality and service second to none.

Communities managed by The Peplinski Group

Grand Oaks, Baldwin MI

West Woods of Bridgman , Bridgman MI

Maple Woods Manor , Clio MI

North Woods, Farwell MI

Gladwin Pines , Gladwin MI

Huron Woods, Kawkawlin MI

Stratford Pines , Midland MI

West Hickory Haven, Milford MI

Lake Woods, Muskegon MI

West Woods of Niles , Niles MI

CONTACT: myndvr@5WPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE MyndVR Inc.